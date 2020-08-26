Your daily horoscope

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Because you seem so strong and steadfast others will come to you this year for assistance and advice, which you will gladly provide. Do what you can to untangle the knots in their lives but don’t do it all – ultimately, they must save themselves.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

You may be in a somewhat critical mood today, the kind of mood where you don’t care in the slightest what effects your words have on other people. Just remember that what goes around comes around eventually – and it could be you on the receiving end next.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

Sometimes you take minor disputes way too seriously, and what starts out as a minor disagreement today could quickly escalate into something rather unpleasant. Stand back from the situation and recognize that losing your cool is simply not worth the trouble.

Story continues below advertisement

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

Yes, routine tasks may be boring but they have to be done. If you are as sharp as you think you are it shouldn’t be too hard to find ways to enliven your chores. Make a game of what you have to do. Lighten up and have some fun.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

Focus on one thing to the exclusion of everything else today. Send all your energy – physical, mental and emotional – out in a single direction. Once you are locked on to your target there is nothing in this world that can stop you reaching it.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

You may be tempted to do something dramatic today, if only to disrupt the log-jam that has been holding you back. That’s fine, but make sure you remain in control at all times – if events take over there’s no telling where it might lead.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

You may be practical by nature but you have dreams like everyone else, and one particular dream seems to have taken over 95 per cent of your thinking. Are you prepared to do whatever it takes to turn that dream into a reality? Then go for it!

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

You can be a bit sensitive at times and that’s fine, but don’t get so touchy over the next few days that you start to distrust everyone around you. You’re among friends, mostly, not enemies, so always believe that others wish you well.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

Try not to fly off the handle if a friend or colleague makes a mess of what should have been a simple task. Not everyone possesses your laser-like focus and most likely they have let their mind wander a bit. Guide them back to the right track.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

You are giving others the impression that you are calm and confident when, in fact, your emotions are all over the place. You need to recognize that the longer you continue with this act the bigger the fallout will be. If you need help, ask for it.

Story continues below advertisement

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Someone will try to convince you that you need to see a situation from a different angle. Maybe they’re right, maybe you do, but it’s unlikely to happen until they recognize that your views are every bit as valid as theirs. It may take a while.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

If senior people on the work front get the impression that you are flying too high they may decide to clip your wings. There’s nothing wrong with wanting to get ahead in life but it might be smart to play down some of your more outrageous ambitions.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Follow your instincts and do what feels right to you, even if the whole universe seems to oppose you. More likely than not you are merely being tested to see how resolute you are in following the course you have chosen. You’re not the type to give up.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com