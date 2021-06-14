Your daily horoscope

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

A life-changing decision will have to be made at some point over the next three to six months and there is no way you can avoid it. Be honest with yourself about what you want most from life – then give that aim 100 per cent each and every day.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

It’s important that you are on the move over the next few days, because if you sit at home and do nothing you could miss out on something potentially really good. If you find yourself at the centre of events, make sure you stay there.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

Good fortune seems to be smiling on you at the moment but don’t take it for granted. Today’s Saturn-Uranus link warns that what you are given could be taken away from you again quite easily, so keep a tight hold on the things you treasure.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

Whatever you turn your hand to should go well now, but it will go even better if you take steps to cut out of your life the many little and unnecessary things that eat into your time and energy. Be ruthless with yourself while being kind to others.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

Resolve right now to ignore anything negative that rivals and competitors might say about you over the next two or three days. They are entitled to their opinions, of course, but you have every right and every reason to ignore what they say.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

If you are prepared to think the unthinkable then what happens over the next week or so will bring opportunities you were previously unaware of. Others may say your dreams are unreasonable but only because they don’t share your self-belief.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Anyone who doubts you have what it takes to succeed will look pretty silly this week. Make use of the sun in the career area of your chart to push ahead with your plans and be prepared to do whatever it takes to reach the top and stay there.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

This is a lucky time for you but at some stage today you will recognize that something you thought was a stroke of good fortune is actually a hindrance. To put it bluntly, it’s brought extra responsibility that you really don’t want. Find ways to offload it.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

Today’s challenging link between Saturn and Uranus suggests there will be a number of setbacks and restrictions as the new week begins. The important thing is that you stay calm and refuse to get frustrated or angry. The universe is testing your self-control.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

If you are the sort of Sagittarius who likes to call the shots then the next few days could be a bit difficult. You need to let partners and loved ones make their own decisions and do their own thing. Don’t be such a control freak!

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

You appear to have overdone it of late and now your body and mind are screaming at you to slow down. So what’s stopping you? It does not matter what new chores and duties you may have taken on, you can and you must do less now.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

Saturn in your sign is at odds with your ruling planet Uranus today, which cosmically is a very big deal. It means you will be challenged to choose between the future and the past. It’s going to be a tough decision but you have to make it.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Don’t make such a big deal of the events of the world. Yes, of course, you want to get involved and make a difference but does it actually matter and will it actually change things? Focus on your own needs now, and the needs of those you love.

