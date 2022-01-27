Aquarius.

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Are you making the most of the talents you were born with? Chances are you are not, but it’s not too late to step up a gear and begin a new chapter of life. What is your ultimate dream? Make that dream your everyday aim from now on.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Someone in a position of authority is very much on your side and you must make the most of it. Show them you have what it takes to be the best at what you do. Before you know it you’ll be up there at the top alongside them.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

A relationship that a short time ago seemed to be going nowhere is suddenly of major importance to you and what occurs over the next two or three days will convince you it’s a match made in Heaven. You’re on the same wavelength physically and emotionally.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

If someone on the work front is making life difficult for you at the moment then you must get tough and let them know you won’t take any more. You don’t have to be threatening about it but you do have to sound as if you mean it.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

With both Venus and Mars moving through the relationship area of your chart you won’t find it hard to impress someone you are romantically attracted too, but wait until the weekend before expressing your undying love – that’s when they will be most receptive.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

It would appear that someone has been taking advantage of your kindly nature and you must put a stop to it before they get away with more than they deserve. If they have borrowed money from you then remind them you expect to be repaid very soon.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

With so much activity in the most dynamic area of your chart you should have no trouble winning people round to your way of thinking. For best results though you must be open to what they are thinking too. We learn best when we learn from each other.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Family matters are under intense stars at the moment but everything will be fine so long as you remember that other people have feelings too. Don’t just assume that loved ones know what you think and how you feel – spell it out for them.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

The pace of life is picking up nicely and before you know it you will be moving along at a comfortable cruising speed. Don’t work too hard for other people though. If you find yourself rushing here, there and everywhere today then you’re doing it wrong.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

A financial issue can be resolved to your full satisfaction over the next two or three days so long as you are prepared to be as fair with others as you expect them to be with you. The best way to get some in life is to give some first.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

With so much cosmic activity taking place in your sign you can get just about anything you desire at the moment. Having said that, as far as material possessions are concerned you may find that the less you own the happier you will be.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

Someone you work or do business with is so impressed by your abilities that they may invite you to join them in a new enterprise. Tell them you’ll think about it and let them know at the start of next week. A rushed decision could be a bad decision.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Someone you meet socially today will become a good friend and your relationship could turn into something even deeper, maybe as early as the weekend. Keep your eyes and ears open and look for signs that they are as attracted to you as you are to them.

