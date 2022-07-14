Cancer.

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

You may be traditional in many of your views but what happens over the coming year will open your mind to new ideas, some of which may seem a bit “way out” to begin with. One of those ideas could transform your life beyond recognition.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Don’t waste time on tasks that no longer inspire you. Get out and about and spend the next 24 hours exploring a new social scene and making new friends. Be wary of your emotions though. You could fall in love far too easily!

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

An issue that has been worrying you for quite some time, most likely to do with your cash-flow situation, should resolve itself to your satisfaction between now and the weekend. Next time, don’t get so worked up about purely material things.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

A new start is possible at any time but if you begin something different today there is every chance it will succeed beyond your wildest dreams. With Mercury, your ruler, moving through the money area of your chart it could turn a profit too.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

Act as if you are super-confident, even if yesterday’s full moon knocked you back a bit. People in positions of power will be watching you closely over the next few days, so put on your best face and make sure they like what they see.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

The more you worry about a problem the more of a problem it will become, so switch off the part of your brain that encourages negative thoughts and be positive in word and deed at all times and in all situations. Be a life-affirming Leo today.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

You may not be the most ambitious member of the zodiac but if you see an opportunity to move a rung or two up the professional ladder today you must seize it before someone else does. Use your talents to enrich yourself, not other people.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

A more easygoing approach to life’s problems will work well for you between now and the weekend, so quit obsessing about what other people may be doing and focus on having fun. In the greater scheme of things that’s what truly matters.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

Be wary of anyone who tries to beguile you with stories of how successful they have been. They may be telling the truth but they may also be hoping to get you to invest in a project that carries a substantial risk. If in doubt, just say “no”.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

There is no point fighting with forces that are clearly too strong for you. It’s important that you know when to advance on your objective and when to back off. That way you will stay in the game longer than if you had charged recklessly ahead.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

You can change your routines and methods if you want to but why go to all that effort when they are still working for you? You may still be a bit shaken up by yesterday’s full moon, so delay making important decisions for the next 24 hours.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

With Uranus, your ruler, linked to mind planet Mercury today you won’t doubt for a moment that you can reach whatever goal it is you are aiming for. But don’t underestimate the amount of work you need to put in. There are still some hard yards ahead.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

A positive attitude is a must today and with both the sun and Mercury moving through the most dynamic area of your chart that won’t be a problem. The efforts you put in today, tomorrow and over the weekend will pay big dividends later in the year.

