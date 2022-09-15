Virgo.

HOROSCOPES IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

A Venus-Mars link on your birthday will encourage you to believe that you are destined for bigger and better things. No doubt you are but don’t sign up for anything that will require you to put work ahead of personal relationships. Love means more than material success.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

You may have a dozen jobs to catch up on but cosmic activity in the work and wellbeing area of your chart urges you not to throw yourself at them all in one go. Be selective in your ambitions. Some things can be left for another day.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

Venus, your ruler, links with energy planet Mars today, but as the angle between them is challenging you would be wise to pace yourself sensibly. What needs to get done will get done eventually but it may take longer if you push too hard.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

Focus less on making money and getting ahead at work and more on your home and your family. Sometimes you get so caught up in the ways of the world that you forget there are people who love you more for who you are than for what you do.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

If you feel that the pressures of daily life are getting too much for you then call a halt and take a break. Don’t worry that others might think less of you for easing off a bit – on the contrary, they’ll be impressed you know your limits so well.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

The most important thing now is that you recognize you have obligations to other people and that those obligations won’t go away just because you want them to. Put your own needs on hold and give friends and colleagues the assistance they require.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Too often you give the impression that you are tougher than the rest when what you really need is a big hug and a few soothing words from your friends. A problem shared today will be a problem halved, and may end up being no problem at all.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Venus, your ruler, is in a sensitive cosmic position at the moment, so don’t be surprised if you get touchy for no good reason. By this time tomorrow you should be bright and cheerful again, but try keeping the world at arm’s length for now.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

Social and group activities are under excellent stars at the moment, so get out and about and enjoy yourself, but be careful you don’t spend too much money. Some of your friends will be only too willing to have a good time at your expense.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

Mars in your opposite sign will bring challenges of a one-to-one nature your way over the next 24 hours, but now you are aware of that fact you should be able to avoid any major confrontations. It’s not cowardly to turn your back on an unnecessary fight.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Money and status are important but they must never be allowed to come first in your thinking. Today’s cosmic picture urges you to spend more time with people who make you feel glad to be alive – and that may not be your work colleagues!

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

If a dispute of some kind has been getting progressively more upsetting then you must do something about it. Quite likely the only solution is to cut the ties that bind and go your separate ways. This relationship is well past its sell-by date.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Venus, planet of romance, may be urging you to take a chance on love but other influences warn that the object of your affection may not be as wonderful as you’ve convinced yourself they are. What happens today will inject some reality into the situation.

