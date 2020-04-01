 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Support quality journalism
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start today
Start Today
The Globe and Mail
Support quality journalism
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Globe and Mail website displayed on various devices
Just$1.99
per week
for the first 24 weeks

Start today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){console.log("scroll");var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1);

Horoscopes

Register
AdChoices
Horoscopes

Your daily horoscope: April 1

Sally Brompton
Special to The Globe and Mail
Comments
Open this photo in gallery

Pisces.

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Today is the first day of the rest of your life, and the best way to celebrate is by junking all your previous ambitions and setting out a completely new list of things to achieve. Make them things that benefit not just you but the wider world as well.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Make sure to abide by accepted standards of behaviour today, because if you don’t the powers that be may come down on you hard, if not right away then certainly before the start of next week. You don’t need to bend the rules to get ahead – just be yourself.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

The sun’s journey through the most sensitive area of your chart may make you a bit pessimistic at times, but you need to fight it. From any angle you choose to look at it the world is still a wonderful place, so cheer up and do something amazing.

Story continues below advertisement

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

You are not a victim Gemini, so stop behaving like one! Whatever obstacles you may be encountering they can all be overcome, but you must be positive and you must refuse to give up. The world is not your enemy, so treat it as a friend.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

Don’t waste your time trying to get approval from people because you won’t get it, and even if you do it would not be worth anything. Know what it is you want and then find ways to get it – and if others don’t like it that’s too bad.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

If you are bored with your existing routine then it’s up to you to change it. Your world is due a bit of a shake-up, so why not start shaking it up yourself? Aim to do the opposite of what you did in the past – and enjoy the reaction!

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

If you ignore a money matter today you will still have to deal with it further down the line, by which time it may be an even bigger problem. Get your cash-flow situation under control now if you don’t want to regret it this time next week.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

You may be convinced that a certain course of action is essential but friends and colleagues seem reluctant to agree with you. Make time in your schedule to persuade them with facts and figures, because you are going to need their support.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

It might be wise to tone down your demands a bit, especially when dealing with work colleagues and superiors. At times like these you need to be more of a team player. This is not the right occasion to go it alone.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

The kind of things you dream about today are the kind of things you will be doing tomorrow, so don’t listen to those who say you are being too airy-fairy and need to get your head out of the clouds. You need to dream more Sag, not less.

Story continues below advertisement

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

As is so often the case you are worrying that the clock is ticking and you are way behind where you should be, both at work and in your private affairs. But that’s nonsense. You are precisely where the universe wants you to be, so enjoy the moment.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

You may find it hard to understand what someone tries to tell you today, but is that because they are not communicating well, or is it because your own mind is on a different level? Try shifting your perspective a bit and see if it helps.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

You must keep to the rules of whatever game it is you are playing, because you won’t get away with cutting corners or finding other ways to get an advantage. You’re smart enough and tough enough to win without using underhand methods Pisces!

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies