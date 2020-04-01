Your daily horoscope: April 1

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Today is the first day of the rest of your life, and the best way to celebrate is by junking all your previous ambitions and setting out a completely new list of things to achieve. Make them things that benefit not just you but the wider world as well.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Make sure to abide by accepted standards of behaviour today, because if you don’t the powers that be may come down on you hard, if not right away then certainly before the start of next week. You don’t need to bend the rules to get ahead – just be yourself.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

The sun’s journey through the most sensitive area of your chart may make you a bit pessimistic at times, but you need to fight it. From any angle you choose to look at it the world is still a wonderful place, so cheer up and do something amazing.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

You are not a victim Gemini, so stop behaving like one! Whatever obstacles you may be encountering they can all be overcome, but you must be positive and you must refuse to give up. The world is not your enemy, so treat it as a friend.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

Don’t waste your time trying to get approval from people because you won’t get it, and even if you do it would not be worth anything. Know what it is you want and then find ways to get it – and if others don’t like it that’s too bad.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

If you are bored with your existing routine then it’s up to you to change it. Your world is due a bit of a shake-up, so why not start shaking it up yourself? Aim to do the opposite of what you did in the past – and enjoy the reaction!

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

If you ignore a money matter today you will still have to deal with it further down the line, by which time it may be an even bigger problem. Get your cash-flow situation under control now if you don’t want to regret it this time next week.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

You may be convinced that a certain course of action is essential but friends and colleagues seem reluctant to agree with you. Make time in your schedule to persuade them with facts and figures, because you are going to need their support.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

It might be wise to tone down your demands a bit, especially when dealing with work colleagues and superiors. At times like these you need to be more of a team player. This is not the right occasion to go it alone.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

The kind of things you dream about today are the kind of things you will be doing tomorrow, so don’t listen to those who say you are being too airy-fairy and need to get your head out of the clouds. You need to dream more Sag, not less.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

As is so often the case you are worrying that the clock is ticking and you are way behind where you should be, both at work and in your private affairs. But that’s nonsense. You are precisely where the universe wants you to be, so enjoy the moment.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

You may find it hard to understand what someone tries to tell you today, but is that because they are not communicating well, or is it because your own mind is on a different level? Try shifting your perspective a bit and see if it helps.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

You must keep to the rules of whatever game it is you are playing, because you won’t get away with cutting corners or finding other ways to get an advantage. You’re smart enough and tough enough to win without using underhand methods Pisces!

