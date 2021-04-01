Your daily horoscope: April 1

Open this photo in gallery Aries. iStockPhoto / Getty Images

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

You won’t lack for fighting spirit over the coming year but will you use it wisely? If you are going to go head-to-head with rivals and competitors you must make sure the rewards are worth it. Don’t fight just for the sake of it.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

The sun in your sign makes you determined to start something big and bold and it won’t be long before you get an opportunity to shine. There will, of course, be those who criticize your efforts but it’s actions that count now, not mere words.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

If you have confidence in yourself and believe you can win then there is precious little you won’t be able to accomplish over the next few days. The odds may be stacked against you but that won’t worry you in the slightest – it makes you even more determined.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

With Mars in your sign you won’t be content to sit back and watch the world go by – you intend to be out there directing the traffic. You also intend to get the rewards and applause you think you deserve. You’re certainly not in a sharing mood.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

According to the planets you have been far too generous of late and need to let certain individuals know that from here on in there will be no more gifts. Make sure you are the one who benefits from your creative talents and money-making abilities.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

You may not be subtle in the way you deal with the world but that should work in your favor today. On the work front, especially, you need to assert yourself more. Some of your colleagues will, of course, complain but why should you care?

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

If you are happy with your life the way it is then don’t change a thing. Just because the world is moving faster does not mean that you must move faster as well. Be a good example and show others the joys of taking it slow.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

The planets indicate this would be a good day to keep your head low so others don’t notice you. There are some very angry people out there and even if their anger is not directly aimed in your direction you could get caught in the crossfire.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

You will find yourself up against someone who is your equal when it comes to stubbornness. The most likely outcome of any confrontation is a stalemate that leaves you both bloodied, so why not call it a draw now and go your separate ways?

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

Something will happen today that catches you completely off guard. Most likely you should have seen it coming weeks ago but the fact is you’ve not been paying attention of late. You’ll have no choice but to let it reshape the way you do business.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

It may be easy to change things now but before you start rearranging your lifestyle ask yourself this: would you be changing them because you want to change them, or because others expect you to change them? If it’s the latter, don’t change a thing.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

There are ways to get what you want without upsetting people. Keep that fact in mind today. You may not care what others think about you when you’re on the way up, but what about when you’re on the way down? It can be lonely without friends.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

The fact that you failed at something is of little importance. What truly matters is that you had the courage to give it a go in the first place. Don’t stop there though. Set yourself another lofty ambition and go for it with everything you’ve got.

