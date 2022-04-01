Aries.iStockPhoto / Getty Images

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

A new moon on your birthday means you can, you must and you will reach your full potential this year. No matter how many times you may have failed in the past there is no doubt at all you will succeed now, so aim for the stars.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Today’s new moon in your sign means all things are possible for you now, so ignore those who urge caution and strike out in a new direction, one that allows you to use both your head and your heart to create the kind of life you’ve always dreamed of.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

The best way to overcome your fear of failure is to march confidently in the direction of your dreams. The more challenges you set yourself and the more active you are physically the less space there will be in your life for those negative thoughts.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

Group activities of all kinds are under excellent stars now, so get out into the world and join forces with those who share your values and ambitions. The more people you get involved with the more likely it is you will share unparalleled success.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

You don’t always push yourself forward as much as you should but today’s new moon will encourage you to be more assertive and ambitious. This is one of the best times of the year to reach out to employers and people in positions of power.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

You don’t have to ask permission to go off and have an adventure. At this time of year more than most you feel an urgent desire to do something different, something so far out of the ordinary that “normal” people think you’ve gone mad. So do it!

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

It’s not like you to gamble with money and possessions so why are you considering it now? Maybe it’s because you truly believe you have inside information that can be used to your advantage. Just remember there’s no such thing as a sure thing.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Use the power of today’s new moon to open up about your feelings. The more you let partners and loved ones know what is going on in your heart the more likely it is they will open up to you in return. Honesty is a must.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

Make the decision to spend less time on issues that don’t take you closer to your long-term goals and less time with people who always seem to be talking you down. It’s time to get back to basics both in your private life and in your work.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

You may be easygoing by nature but you know how to make an effort when the rewards are worth it and they are more than worth it now. Creative activities are under marvellous stars today, so don’t waste your talents, use them to the full.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

You must not keep your feelings bottled up inside. Today’s new moon in one of the more emotional areas of your chart will allow you to express yourself in ways that may not come naturally most of the time. It’s okay to shed a tear or two.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

Travel and social activities will bring a great deal of pleasure today, so get out there and meet the world. As an Air sign you know how to talk to people on an agreeable level and that ability will bring both romantic and professional opportunities.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Listen to your inner voice today and act on what it tells you, especially if it tells you to do the opposite to what the so-called experts say is for the best. Whatever their qualifications may be your instincts are more reliable, so don’t ignore them.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com