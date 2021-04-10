Your daily horoscope: April 10

Open this photo in gallery Aries. iStockPhoto / Getty Images

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

The influence of Saturn and Jupiter on your birthday will pull you in different directions over the coming 12 months. Sometimes you’ll be cautious and sometimes you’ll be reckless, but if you manage to balance the two there’s every chance it will be a year to remember.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Something you promised yourself you would do a month or two back can now be started in earnest. There can be no more excuses and no more delays – focus your physical and mental energy in a single direction and make a resounding success of it.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

You will need to remind yourself this weekend that your dreams are real and attainable – and ignore those who say you are setting your sights too high. What seems high to them will be down-to-earth stuff for someone of your special talents.

Story continues below advertisement

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

The trouble with promises is they are easily broken. The trouble with plans is they are always being disrupted. So quit making promises and quit making plans. Take life a step at a time and try living in the moment. You may grow to like it.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

You want to be taken seriously and the best way to make that happen is to show people in positions of power that you will do almost anything to be a success. Don’t overlook the word “almost” though – your actions must always be ethical.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

Cosmic activity in one of the most adventurous areas of your chart will make this a weekend to remember. If you really want to get the most from life though you must involve other people in your plans. A joy shared is a joy doubled, not halved.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

If someone asks for your opinion this weekend you would be wise to be wary. It may be they genuinely want to know what you believe, but it’s also possible they are hoping you will say something “controversial” so they can make an issue of it.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

If friends and loved ones keep you waiting this weekend you must be patient with them. They’re not doing it because they want to annoy you, they’re doing it because they fear they might make the wrong move. It’s your job to reassure them.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

You may not have done much in the physical sense over the past few weeks but you have taken great strides mentally and emotionally. Most importantly, you now know it’s not worth getting worked up about what other people say and do.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

A chance remark or something you read in a book or see on the internet will get you thinking this weekend. Could it be that what you have always taken for granted is not as straightforward as you once believed? Yes it could, so dig a little deeper.

Story continues below advertisement

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

You may be in the mood to socialize this weekend but you also need to put aside some time to think about issues of a personal nature. If you are on the move though, make sure loved ones know where you are going and when you will be back.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

Are you making the same sort of promises to yourself that you were making last week, last month and last year? And are you still failing to honour them? If so, take the hint and just take each moment as it comes. Promises are sometimes made to be broken.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

If you want to start a new project this weekend then get on with it and worry about how much money will be required later on. If it is what you should be doing, if it is part of your destiny, the universe will cover the cost for you.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com