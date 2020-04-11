Your daily horoscope: April 11

Open this photo in gallery Aries. iStockPhoto / Getty Images

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Friendships and group activities are under excellent stars over the coming year, and if you get involved in events of a social or political nature your ideas and insights could be of great help to those who want to do good in the world.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Whatever challenges you face this weekend you will cope with them with ease. Your confidence is so high at the moment that you honestly believe you cannot be defeated – at anything. That may be going too far but you will certainly be hard to beat.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

You may be on a tight schedule but you can still make time for people who depend on you for support. As always, what you do for others now they will do for you at some stage in the future – though, of course, that’s not your motivation.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

This would be a good time to put your point of view across and try to convince those you live and work with that you know what you are talking about. You've always been good with words and this weekend you will be unbeatable.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

It would appear that someone you think of as a friend is actually jealous of your recent success and could say and do things to make you look bad. Keep your wits about you and make sure you control the flow of information.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

If you are aware of your strengths and weaknesses you won’t go far wrong this weekend, but if you believe you can do things that clearly you are not suited for then there could be some cleaning up to do later – and you will be doing it.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

As Mercury, your ruling planet, moves into one of the more sensitive areas of your chart this weekend you must not take too much for granted, especially where money matters and business issues are concerned. Always get expert advice.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

If you find yourself involved in a dispute of some kind this weekend make sure you stick to the facts, and if you don’t know the facts then don’t try to bluff it because you’ll get found out. Better still, don’t get involved in disputes.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

Keep things simple over the next 48 hours. Your mind creates your reality and if you allow yourself to believe that life is going to be difficult then that belief could set up a chain of subconscious events that make it a self-fulfilling prophecy.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

If you keep your wits about you this weekend there is precious little you won’t be able to do. The only danger is that you might get so over-confident that you make several small and silly mistakes, which could add up to one huge failing.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

If you tackle problems one at a time this weekend they won’t be problems at all. But if you try to tackle them all in one go life could get very confusing very quickly, so be warned! Take it slow and easy – you have nothing to prove.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

You don’t need to justify your opinions to anyone, not now, not ever, and if anyone tries to quiz you about what you believe you must tell them simply and succinctly not to interfere in your affairs.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

There are no limits to what you can imagine but there are limits to how many of those imaginings can be turned into reality. Dream as much as you like this weekend, but take care you don’t start dreaming your life away.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com