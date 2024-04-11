Open this photo in gallery: Aries.iStockPhoto / Getty Images

HOROSCOPES IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

A sun-Mercury link on your birthday means you must be clear in your mind what it is you are aiming for and how you intend to reach that goal. Your usual tactic of bulldozing your way to success won’t work now, so try a more subtle approach.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

You may genuinely believe that you can take on the world and win but there is a danger that what you think you are capable of has been seriously inflated. Today’s sun-Mercury link warns you are not invincible, so don’t act as if you are.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

You are paying too much attention to what “the experts” are saying and not enough attention to what your heart is telling you. Ignore other people’s advice today and follow the message that comes from within – it’s the only one you will ever need.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

Something you have been worrying about for weeks, maybe months, must be banished from your mind and never thought of again. Whatever your apparent problems may be the planets indicate that in the greater scheme of things you are doing very well indeed.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

You may be desperate to make your mark on the world but today’s link between the sun and retrograde Mercury warns the world may not yet be ready for you. Time spent thinking and planning will not be time wasted, so don’t be in a hurry to act.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

It’s quite likely that voices will be raised over the next 24 hours but if you stay calm and refuse to get annoyed with people who cannot see sense you will have nothing to worry about. Let others make all the noise and all the mistakes.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Some people will disagree with you today no matter how carefully you explain the facts, so there is no point trying to convince them. Why waste your time on friends who are too stupid to see sense? Find yourself some new friends who do.

Missed one of your horoscopes? Check out the most recent days’ forecasts here:

Your daily horoscope: April 10, 2024

Your daily horoscope: April 9, 2024

Your daily horoscope: April 8, 2024

Your lookahead for the week, starting April 7

Your daily horoscope: April 6, 2024

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Your energy levels are high at the moment and you will be on the move from dawn till dusk. However, cosmic activity in your opposite sign warns that not everyone is as motivated as you, so make allowances for those who think and move at a slower pace.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

You may find it hard to understand why someone is taking so long to get done what is really a very simple job but don’t lose your temper over it. Most likely they are not deliberately dragging their feet, they just don’t possess your sense of urgency.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

Some kind of breakthrough appears to be on the cards, which is great, but as mind planet Mercury is going through its retrograde phase you must take nothing for granted. Keep doing what you are doing and keep doing it well – and success will come eventually.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

If you want to get things done today you must get loved ones and family members behind you, because you won’t be able to complete your tasks without their assistance. Make sure they know that what is good for you is good for them as well.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

You are putting a lot of time and effort into various endeavours without seeing much in the way of progress. So what are you doing wrong? Most likely you are working on too many things. Cut out the trivial stuff and focus only on essentials.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

A money-making opportunity may seem attractive but do you know what the downsides might be? While Mercury is moving retrograde through the financial area of your chart you can’t afford to leave anything to chance – so maybe this time give it a miss.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com