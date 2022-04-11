Aries.iStockPhoto / Getty Images

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

As Mercury moves into the financial area of your chart on your birthday you will need to pay more attention to what you own and what you earn – and how you choose to spend it. Money isn’t everything, of course, but it isn’t nothing either.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

You can see better than those around you how and why certain things are occurring, so make it your mission this week to keep friends and loved ones clued in so they don’t make avoidable mistakes. Keep your eye on the bigger picture at all times.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

The news you receive today will not only delight you but also make it easier to explain to family and friends why it would be in their interests to follow your lead. With Mercury moving into your sign you’ll really be on the ball mentally.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

Someone you meet on your travels over the next few days could become a really good friend, and maybe something more, in the weeks and months to come. Be open to their explanations and suggestions, even those that go against what you personally believe.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

What you discover over the next 24 hours will make you feel a lot better about some of the decisions you have taken in recent weeks. The feedback you get from friends and work colleagues will make it clear they think you did the right thing.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

Something you hear about or read in the media over the next few days will inspire you to expand your understanding of how the world works. It can be all too easy to see those who disagree with you as rivals or even enemies but it’s rarely true.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

News you get from a friend or someone you work with will put a whole new slant on what is taking place in your world. At last you will be able to see who is genuinely on your side and who is only pretending – and that’s so important.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

The most important thing today, and for the rest of the week, is that you have faith in your own abilities. Others may urge caution but if you have a great idea, and believe you can make it work, you must not let their doubts hold you back.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

You should know by now that trying to predict what other people are going to do next is a fool’s game. Having said that, keep your eyes and ears open today because a rival could let something slip that you are in a position to take advantage of.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

You have been putting out a lot of positive signals of late and that’s great, but as Mercury changes signs today it might be wise to keep your thoughts and feelings to yourself, especially on the work front. Don’t reveal your plans too soon.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Good news of one sort or another will arrive out of the blue and for once you won’t have any doubts that it’s something you can act on. Your luck is beginning to turn and it will turn even faster if you refuse to give in to negative thoughts.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

Pay attention to what a loved one tells you today because they can see the reality of your current situation a lot better than you can. It may not be what you were hoping to hear but the planets indicate it is precisely what you need to hear.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Don’t be afraid to do something out of the ordinary today, something that even those who know you best would not expect of you. The less predictable your actions are the more of an effect they will have. Keep even your closest friends guessing.

