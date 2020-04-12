Your daily horoscope: April 12

Open this photo in gallery Aries. iStockPhoto / Getty Images

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

You will have to deal with someone you would rather avoid today but once you start working with them you may find they are not so bad after all. Have you ever asked yourself what they might think about you? Would it be flattering?

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

If you are the kind of Taurus who likes to be in control of what takes place around you then today’s events could be a touch worrying. You need to face up to the fact that you can only ever have a limited effect on your surroundings.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

Don’t waste your time trying to persuade friends and family members that what you are doing is right and proper. The fact is that what is right and proper to you may seem wrong to someone else – it’s a matter of perspective, not morals.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

You may disagree with what someone believes to such an extent that you actually think they are mad, but does that say more about you then it does about them? Try really listening to what they have to say – it may surprise you.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

What happened yesterday or the day before that is of no concern, so put it out of your mind. The only thing that truly matters is what happens today, so clear your mind of negative thoughts and do something positive this very minute.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Because others expect you to be pretty straightforward, both in thought and deed, it can come as a surprise when you go to the other extreme and do something outrageous. Friends and loved ones will be surprised today, and maybe outraged too.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Speak your mind today and don’t worry that what you have to say might shock and offend. So long as your ideas are based on solid facts and figures then you have nothing to fear, though some people will certainly fear your honesty.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

Sometimes your thoughts are so deep and so dark that they scare you a bit, but have you not considered how much they terrify those of a more sensitive disposition? Call it as you see it today, but don’t be quite so apocalyptic.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

Try not to upset people merely for the fun of it. There are enough things in life to be worried about as it is, so be upbeat and positive and be the one who looks on the bright side – it’s always there if you care to search for it.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Family and financial matters will need careful handling today and if you take everything step by step there should not be too many problems. There is a time to be cautious and a time to be bold. What time is it now?

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

What you say is every bit as important as what you do – some would say even more important – but equally important is the way that you say it. Make it your aim to lift people up rather than put them down.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Try to be more open to alternative viewpoints. You don’t have to agree with what you hear today but if you listen carefully and with a degree of sympathy you may discover something worth knowing – maybe even something that changes your views.

