Your daily horoscope: April 12

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

A new moon on your birthday will endow you with the kind of self-confidence that can move mountains, but other influences warn you won’t get it all your own way. Watch out for people in positions of power who envy your creativity and popularity.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

If you can keep a clear picture in your mind of what it is you most want to accomplish over the next six months or so, then today’s new moon will help make it happen. Focus only on what is of prime importance to you and ignore the rest.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

According to the planets there is someone in your social circle you are beginning to have doubts about – maybe they are not as open and honest as you previously imagined. Listen to what your inner voice tells you, and don’t be afraid to act on it.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

You are in a somewhat rebellious frame of mind at the moment and that’s good. The world needs people who are not afraid to question authority and who are not afraid to challenge the status quo. In short, the world needs more people like you!

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

If you feel you deserve more respect on the work front then now is the time to show people in positions of power what you can do. Don’t be shy about making a big display of your talents – you cannot afford to let rivals overshadow you.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

Today’s new moon in the sympathetic sign of Aries makes this the ideal time to expand the way you look at the world and extend your ambitions in new directions. Don’t accept that things should be done in the same old ways – blaze a brand new trail.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

You will be tempted to cash in whatever gains you have made in recent weeks but that might be a mistake. Keep your nerve and keep your funds invested in what you believed was a surefire way to boost your profits. It was and it still is.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

If you make an effort to understand where other people are coming from today it should then be easy to work out where they are going and how you can profit from their actions. It’s also likely that what’s good for them will be great for you.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

If you are offered some kind of deal today, especially on the work front, you must take your time and investigate whether or not it is the right thing for you. It will almost certainly mean a sharp rise in responsibility. Is that something you truly want?

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

The current new moon is giving your creative juices a stir and it won’t be long before you produce something that gets you noticed. Not everyone will approve of your choice of artistic endeavour but so what? Not everyone matters to you!

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

You have avoided dealing with a personal problem of some sort for long enough and must now face it head on. No matter how emotional it may have made you in the past you must stay calm this time. Make decisions based only on logic and common sense.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

With so many interesting things going on around you it would be a crime to hunker down and avoid getting involved. Use your energy and humor to inspire people to work with you, because what you do with others will make the world a better place.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

A financial incentive of some kind will tempt you to come out of your shell and get involved in the mainstream again. Making money must not be your only motive, of course, but it can be what gets you moving, communicating and creating again.

