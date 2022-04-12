Aries.iStockPhoto / Getty Images

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Focus more on your feelings this year and ignore those who say you are losing your touch. You may be assertive and ambitious by nature but there is a deeper, more sensitive, side to the Aries nature that needs to be brought to the surface.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

You always take life seriously but the planets urge you to be a bit more laidback now. You may think you need to rush here, there and everywhere to stay on top of life but you don’t. Ease up a touch over the next 24 hours.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

It may look to the rest of the world that you are always super sure of yourself but you have doubts like everyone else and some of those doubts are beginning to show. But what of it? Let friends and loved ones see your vulnerable side today.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

There have been times of late when it looked as if the whole world was against you but what happens over the next 24 hours will remind you that you still have plenty of friends. Even on the work front employers and colleagues will treat you with kindness.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

Cosmic activity in your fellow water sign of Pisces urges you to give up trying to control each and every situation you encounter. That applies as much to your social life as it does to your career. You’re among friends, so why be defensive?

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

It’s not often you show your softer, gentler side to the world – you wouldn’t want your rivals and enemies to get the wrong idea – but you should do so now. Anyone who needs your support will get it with no questions asked. You’re the nice person today.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

You may have had your doubts about a certain person’s honesty in the past but the planets indicate there is no reason to mistrust them now. On the contrary, if you let them do something important for you they will make a thoroughly good job of it.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

You need to keep routine tasks to a minimum today because your mind is unlikely to be on your work and any small mistakes you make could end up having very big consequences. Why not reward yourself with a day off – you’ve certainly earned it.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

Jupiter and Neptune combine in the most dynamic area of your chart today, so your creative abilities will be much in evidence. If there is something of an artistic nature you want to pursue then just go for it – you don’t have to ask anyone’s permission.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

You will be extraordinarily open to alternative viewpoints today, so much so that some people may think you are going soft. That’s a bit unkind as you are not really that fixed in your opinions. Be adventurous both in mind and in body.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

You don’t have to be afraid of the unknown. In fact you should embrace it. The current planetary picture is very much in your favour, so be open to new possibilities and be ready to take a few risks – it’s highly unlikely you will regret it.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

Cosmic activity in the money area of your chart makes you indifferent to anything of a financial or business nature. In a way it’s good that you don’t care so much about the material side of life but don’t neglect it completely – you’ve still got to eat!

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Luck planet Jupiter combines with your ruler Neptune, and in your sign as well, making this potentially one of the very best days of the year. What are you going to do with it? Put a name to your No. 1 dream, then make it come true.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com