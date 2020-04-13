Your daily horoscope: April 13

Open this photo in gallery Aries. iStockPhoto / Getty Images

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

You can wait for fame and fortune to come your way if you want, but you will most likely wait forever. You need to put yourself about more, in various ways, over the coming 12 months. What you give to the world you will get back many times over.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Be open and honest about your ambitions, and offer to work with others for the common good, but be aware too that your rivals will still find reasons to criticize and undermine you. You may have a fight on your hands over the next few days.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

You may be in an optimistic frame of mind at the moment, but you must not assume that other people see the world through the same rose-tinted spectacles. Work at helping them see that the world is still a wide and wonderful place.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

Steer clear of extremes over the next few days, especially if you are the sort of Gemini who tends to get carried away with grand insights and even conspiracy theories. Stay calm and refuse to let your emotions get the upper hand. Be rational at all times.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

Everyone wants to be nice to you at the moment, which is quite pleasing, but could some people have less than honest motives for trying to be your friend? Of course! You may be many things but being easily fooled is not one of them. Watch your back.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

Put in an extra burst of energy and enthusiasm today so that you can get a good start on what you hope to get done over the next few weeks. And once you have started, don’t stop, not even for a short break. Push on fast to the end.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Creative and artistic activities are under excellent stars at the moment, but you need to remind yourself every now and again that you are not the only one with big plans. If your plans clash with other people’s plans today it could get interesting!

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Let fate take its course over the next two or three days and don’t try to force through changes that other people may not agree with. On the home front especially you will need to entice loved ones to behave the way you want them to behave.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

You may be in the mood to travel and socialize today but there could be some obstacles in your path, so don’t map out a rigid plan because you will have to adapt as you go along. And try not to have such a fixed view on everything.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

You seem to be getting plenty of the good things in life at the moment and long may that continue. The only danger is that you could become a bit careless with your cash. Unless you’re a millionaire Sag you must watch what you spend.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

You may not be the sort who enjoys change, still less who goes looking for it, but cosmic activity in and around your birth sign means you need to be ready to move, in any possible direction, at a moment’s notice. Reacting to events is all you can do.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

There are so many things going on in your world right now that you could probably do with a bit of down time so you can calm your mind and emotions. No one is going to give you that time Aquarius, so you will just have to take it.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

If you make an effort to communicate more, by whatever means, you will gain in a number of ways, not least in that people in positions of authority will take note of your positive attitude and get you to do more for them – which could be rewarding.

