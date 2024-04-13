Open this photo in gallery: Aries.iStockPhoto / Getty Images

HOROSCOPES IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

There is no cosmic law that says you have to take other people’s aims and ambitions into consideration, so do what seems best for you this year and, if it works for other people too, consider that a bonus. Sometimes it’s okay to be selfish.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

You must not allow your impatience to get the better of you this weekend, especially when dealing with people whose outlook on life is not as robust as your own. What seems like mild criticism to you may be quite hurtful to them, so think before you speak.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

You need to accept that not everyone shares your social and political views and you also need to recognize that there is no reason why they should. You may believe you are 100 per cent right but they are still entitled to be 100 per cent wrong.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

Misunderstandings are likely to be costly this weekend, so make sure you use simple words and phrases when telling friends, loved ones and colleagues what you are proposing to do. The less you have to explain yourself the less chance there will be of confusion.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

The next few days could be make or break for a creative project of some kind, so cancel any social activities you may have been planning and knuckle down to some serious work. Act as if employers and other important people are watching your every move .

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

Think before you act this weekend, because if you are a bit too impetuous you could annoy people whose support you are going to need. Slow down a bit too – even loved ones are getting tired of you buzzing around at top speed all the time.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Keep a firm hold on the purse strings over the next 48 hours because once you spend that first dollar on something you don’t really need to possess the rest of your money could follow it quite rapidly. It’s okay to be a bit of a scrooge.

Missed one of your horoscopes? Check out the most recent days’ forecasts here:

Your daily horoscope: April 12, 2024

Your daily horoscope: April 11, 2024

Your daily horoscope: April 10, 2024

Your daily horoscope: April 9, 2024

Your daily horoscope: April 8, 2024

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

The bolder the decisions you make this weekend the more likely it is they will be the correct decisions. That’s because when you don’t give yourself too much time to think your subconscious kicks in and does the thinking for you – and it’s usually right!

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

Everyone makes a wrong move now and again, even a Scorpio, so don’t be too hard on yourself if you now have to go back and undo the damage that has been done. It’s all good experience and you rarely make the same mistake twice.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

There will be an element of risk in what you do this weekend and you would not have it any other way. As one of the zodiac’s fire signs you feel most alive when tackling the kind of all-or-nothing situations that scare most people half to death.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Resist the urge to get angry with someone who has let you down or made a silly mistake. If you are honest you will have to shoulder some of the blame yourself, having asked them to do something you must have known they were incapable of handling.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

The best course of action this weekend is to take no action at all. If you keep a low profile and watch from the sidelines while others take most of the risks you are sure to end up on the winning side, no matter which side that is.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Although you need to work with other people you must not let them dominate you. In all joint activities you must insist on having your say, even if you fear they won’t like what they hear. Your input could be the difference between failure and success.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com