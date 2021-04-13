Your daily horoscope: April 13

Open this photo in gallery Aries. iStockPhoto / Getty Images

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

You won’t be short of courage and confidence over the coming 12 months but you will need to focus them in directions that are positive and productive. Also, don’t make too many plans. You are at your best when taking life a day at a time.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Under no circumstances allow other people to take the lead today. A really useful sun-Mars link will equip you with all the qualities you need to inspire both yourself and other people to move toward a major goal together. Don’t take orders – give them!

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

Try to pay more attention to the little things that are going on all around you. It’s great that you can see the bigger picture but the bigger picture is made up of an almost unlimited amount of smaller pictures. Get to know some of them better.

Story continues below advertisement

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

There is a definite luck factor working in your life at the moment, and long may it continue, but that does not mean you can let down your guard. Keep an eye on people who are envious of your success, because they may try to derail your efforts.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

You can, if you want, force people to do your bidding today but why take the risk of stirring up bad feelings when persuasion works so much better? Turn on the charm and get others to recognize that what is good for you is good for them as well.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

You need to be completely honest about what you’ve been up to over the past few days. If you hold anything back you are sure to be found out and that in turn means people will mistrust you. Don’t be embarrassed by your deeds – celebrate them!

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

New opportunities are heading your way and they are the kind of opportunities where you will need to act quickly. Financially, this could be a profitable time for you, but in other ways too you will gain from being more decisive than usual.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

If someone asks you to get involved in a situation that seems unfamiliar, don’t panic. You know the difference between right and wrong, so decide if this is the kind of situation you can live with. If it is, push ahead. If not, say thanks but no thanks.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

Your confidence seems to ebb and flow a lot of late, but today’s sun-Mars link will perk you up and encourage you to do something courageous. Don’t make it too courageous though. You are under no obligation to take risks for other people.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

Someone whose ideas you disagree with strongly will say or do something today that makes you want to scream. But why? If they want to believe in something that you can see is ridiculous then let them get on with it. Don’t let it worry you.

Story continues below advertisement

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

You are sure to be challenged in some way today, but the good news is you will react to that challenge effectively and forcefully and win in the end. Others should know by now that Capricorn is a sign that refuses to give in or give up.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

The more other people complain that you are not following the script the more you must go your own way and do your own thing. There is always a danger in getting caught up in the herd mentality and that danger is particularly strong at the moment.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

The more others try to move you along the more you will dig in your heels. You are in one of those moods when no force on Earth can make you do anything that goes against your better judgment – and, yes, your judgment is better than theirs.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com