Aries.iStockPhoto / Getty Images

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

A sun-Saturn link on your birthday means you need to be more selective in your choice of friends over the coming year. You have major ambitions to pursue and that means you must favour people whose outlook on life is as serious as your own.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

The sun remains in your sign until the 20th, so you have precisely a week in which to be assertive in ways that might not be so easy at other times of the year. If you can balance self-confidence with common sense you cannot fail to succeed.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

Today’s sun-Saturn link means you need to be aware of your limits. By all means be ambitious but make sure you stay within accepted boundaries both at home and at work. Remember, the rules apply to you as well as to other people.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

This is an enjoyable time for you and it will be more enjoyable still if you make an effort to help friends and family members get as much from life as you do. Whatever you choose to do today, do it with favoured people at your side.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

Important people will be watching you closely today and if you stay in control at all times and in all situations they cannot help but like what they see. At this time of year more than most you should be aiming to move up in the world.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

Do something inspiring, something that confirms life is about more than merely existing. The sun in one of the more adventurous areas of your chart means you should be looking further afield for your pleasures, so get out there and do some exploring.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

The more serious side of your nature will come to the fore today and that’s good because you don’t have so much time and energy at your disposal that you can afford to waste them. Work and financial issues will require your undivided attention.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Partnerships and relationships will be a source of friction today but the good news is the relationships that really matter will come through not only unscathed but strengthened by the challenges you face. Don’t forget, you’re not the only one under pressure.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

You are entitled to your opinions and anyone who tries to shout you down or shut you up must be told in no uncertain terms they won’t succeed. Having said that, you need to recognize that it works both ways – you must let others have their say too.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

Life has been rather hectic of late but today’s sun-Saturn link will enable you to slow down and catch your breath. Charging at life at 100 miles per hour may be fun but it can also be exhausting, even for an all-or-nothing Sag like you.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

The best way to resolve a family dispute is to let loved ones know that whatever they may have done you won’t judge them in any way. This is one of those occasions when the best way to help others is to keep your opinions to yourself.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

Saturn in your sign brings a steadiness to your emotions and makes you the ideal person to sort out other people’s problems. Let friends and loved ones know you are standing by to assist them but don’t intervene unless you are expressly asked to do so.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

You have had your fill of someone’s mind games and must let them know you intend to keep them at arm’s length from now on. Your time is precious and must not be wasted on those who seem to enjoy making life difficult for you.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com