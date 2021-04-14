Your daily horoscope: April 14

Open this photo in gallery Aries. iStockPhoto / Getty Images

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

What do you value most in life? That is a question you will be asking yourself repeatedly over the coming year. Relationships, of course, are always important, but what will bring most joy this year is knowledge. The more you learn the happier you will be.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Honesty is by far the best policy, which means you must be open with other people and they must be open with you. That applies to all areas of your life but especially to money, investment and property issues. Dishonesty could cost everyone dear.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

With Venus, planet of harmony, moving into your sign today it won’t be long before you are in the right state of mind to put setbacks behind you once and for all. Then you can move on to that bright new future you have been promising yourself.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

Yes, of course, you want to move up in the world – and you will – but you also need to recognize that there are issues of a personal, maybe even a spiritual, nature that are worthy of your attention too. It’s not all about dollars and cents Gemini.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

Because your sense of duty is so strong you may find it hard to turn your back on situations you know are not good for you – but it must be done. A more relaxed attitude to personal issues, and to life in general, will work wonders today.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

A problem that only a few days ago looked daunting will suddenly reveal its own solution. Which comes as a timely reminder that sometimes it is better to leave tough questions alone rather than try to force your own answers on them.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

A new start of some sort is very much on your mind at the moment, and with values planet Venus moving in your favor today you won’t lack for ideas. Don’t make things too complicated though. The simplest solution is nearly always the best.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

You may not approve of what a friend or relative is up to but is it your place to point out where they are going wrong? No it isn’t, so keep your thoughts to yourself, at least until such time as they actually come to you for an opinion.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

Venus moves into the partnership area of your chart today, making it easier to deal with matters of a one-to-one nature. That does not, however, mean you must be the one to back off or back down. Look for solutions that everyone can live with.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

You must try to be more tolerant of people whose failings annoy you. Yes, of course, it’s their own stupidity that is messing things up, but if that is the only way they are going to learn – by making mistakes – then let them get on with it.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

If you feel strongly about a situation that other people don’t seem to care about then by all means get involved and do what you can to make things better. Use your formidable powers of persuasion to help others recognize what needs to be done.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

Snap decisions to do with family matters are best avoided today. Instead, keep your thoughts and feelings to yourself and ask loved ones what they think should be done. Their answers may surprise you – and, more importantly, they may actually work.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

If your social life has been less than inspiring of late then things should pick up as from today. With Venus, planet of love and harmony, now moving into the most outgoing area of your chart you’ll have no end of friends to choose from.

