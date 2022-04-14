Aries.iStockPhoto / Getty Images

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

The past 12 months taught you a great deal about yourself and because of that the next 12 months should be a lot easier on every level. The most important lesson was not to do too much on your own. Success comes through partnerships and friendships.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

If you keep your eyes and ears open today you will learn some interesting facts about people whose attitudes and actions have been a bit of a mystery up until now. What you learn about them will also teach you a few things about yourself.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

Don’t limit yourself to the same old faces and the same old places today, get out and about and try some new experiences. The more new people you meet and the more new things you do the more enjoyment you will get out of life.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

A number of changes are about to take place on the career front and events that come at you out of the blue will reveal new opportunities. Don’t feel bad if you benefit at someone else’s expense, because they would not feel bad if the situation was reversed.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

The fact that someone is doing their utmost to talk you down and limit your horizons should tell you that you are moving in the right direction. Their actions are motivated by fear, not least the fear that you will thrive while they will continue to fail.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

Do what you can to assist a friend who is down on their luck. A deeper part of you knows that the more you do for other people the more the universe will do for you on those occasions when you’re the one who needs a helping hand.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

What happens today will alert you to the fact that you are living way below your true potential. It may not be a pleasant experience but be thankful you are getting a wake-up call now rather than later on when it may be too late to change.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Something you were once passionate about no longer seems to interest you, and that’s fine, but don’t think you can just step away from it. Because other people are involved you need to disentangle yourself a step at a time. Why should they suffer for you?

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

You are having doubts about something that once seemed self-evident to you and being the sort of person who does not change your opinions easily it might be a tough situation to deal with. No matter. Change is inevitable, so go with the flow.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

It’s important that you get the most out of life now because when the sun changes signs next week it won’t be so easy to come and go as you please. Be active and adventurous today and over the weekend. Create some memories you won’t want to forget.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

More than one person will try to impose their will on you today but there is no way you will crack under pressure. With Mars about to move in your favor again your fighting spirit is close to the surface. Give as good as you get!

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

Is what you are planning to do ethical? Will it benefit other people as well as yourself? By all means put your own needs first but make sure friends and work colleagues don’t suffer as a result. Some people are selfish by nature but you’re better than that.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

If you are a bit frustrated that you have not been able to push ahead with your plans that frustration will disappear over the next 24 hours. The cosmic picture is changing fast and you are one of the lucky few who will benefit from it.

