Your daily horoscope: April 14

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

You have never been scared of taking on the powers that be, and that’s good, but you really must choose your battles carefully over the coming year. Better still, don’t get involved in any battles at all. Co-operation is always possible if you strive for it hard enough.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

You can at times be too assertive, even aggressive, for your own good and the planets warn if you go too far today you could annoy people who have the power to hit back at you in ways that hurt. Tone down your act Aries, at least for now.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

You can watch the world go by if you like but would it not be more productive, and more fun, to get involved and make things happen? Don’t take risks but do make sure that others know you’re up for the challenge.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

Don’t shoot the messenger if what you hear is not to your liking. Just because a friend or family member delivers bad news does not mean they want to do so, nor does it mean they are happy about it. Also, it’s not the end of the world.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

The sun in the career area of your chart makes you intensely ambitious, but ambition alone won’t get you where you want to go. Forge friendships and alliances with people who can help you climb the ladder of success – and help you stay at the top.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

Your self-control will come under pressure today and you may well arrive at a point where you just have to yell at people who don’t see what you see. Will they see it then? Probably not. Sadly, some people seem to enjoy being willfully ignorant.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

You may have the power to force others to do things your way at the moment but that does not mean you have to use that power. Today’s sun-Pluto link warns there could be hidden costs if you push too hard. Lead by example, not by coercion.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Relationships of all kinds are under difficult stars today, so you will need to be careful when dealing with people whose feelings seem more important to them than facts. Make allowances for their inability to reason things through as easily as you do.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

Today’s sun-Pluto link could do some strange things to the way you choose to look at the world. But the important word here is “choose” – because ultimately it is up to you what you decide to believe. Choose to believe that the universe is always on your side.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

Try not to let a difference of opinion with someone get out of hand today. You know from long experience how quickly quite minor matters can escalate into major confrontations, so stay calm and refuse to be provoked into any kind of intemperate action.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

It may annoy you that someone you depend on is taking their time over a task that should have been completed by now but there’s probably not much you can do about it. Don’t let your frustration show or they may take even more time getting it done.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

By all means be friendly over the next few days but be cautious too. The planets warn that someone you think is on your side could in fact by plotting behind your back, so don’t do anything they may be able to use as a weapon against you.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

What seems like such a good idea now could end up costing you a lot more money than you expected, so make sure you know what you are doing. Also, be wary of people who preach doom and gloom at every turn. Avoid them completely if possible.

