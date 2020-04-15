Your daily horoscope: April 15

Open this photo in gallery Aries. iStockPhoto / Getty Images

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

By all means be forceful over the coming year but not to the extent that you invite a backlash from the powers that be. As there is safety in numbers you should co-operate more with people who share your outlook on life. There’s strength in numbers too.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

You will do something dramatic today, something that makes even those who know you quite well sit up and take notice. Don’t make it so dramatic though that people start thinking you’re losing your mind. You don’t have to be crazy to be a character!

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

Don’t take it personally if a loved one gives you a hard time today. Like you they are frustrated by recent restrictions and need to let off a little steam. They are not really mad at you, they are mad at themselves – and maybe the world as well.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

Today’s sun-Jupiter links warns you must avoid going to extremes, because it will cause more problems than it solves. Immoderate behaviour from you now is likely to earn a backlash of sorts by the end of the week. Try to avoid that.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

You need to decide what is of more importance to you: your friendships or your career. You can have them both, of course, but current events are forcing you to put more into one than the other, at least for the immediate future. Make the decision.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

Changes may not seem to be working in your favour but in the greater scheme of things they are – very much so. Change always brings opportunity in its wake, so be ready to take advantage of new and unexpected developments as and when they arise.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

You are on a bit of a high at the moment and with Jupiter well placed in your chart you feel that all things are possible. Indeed they are, but not all at once and not necessarily straight away. Take your time and play down the urge to rush things.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

You may have to reveal something about yourself that you would prefer to keep secret but the planets indicate the time has come to be more open and honest about your feelings. Not everyone will like it, of course, but that’s their problem, not yours.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

You may be tempted to kick against whatever is holding you back, but with the sun at odds with Jupiter you may find you don’t have the power to change things as much as you thought you did. Take it easy Scorpio, it will all work out in the end.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

You don’t have to be bigger and better than everyone else. You don’t have to prove yourself against people you care nothing about. Keep doing what you are doing and keep doing it well and be content to be the best Sag you can be, nothing more.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

You are in a hugely positive mood at the moment and must keep that feeling going as long as you can. Your can-do attitude will be an inspiration to everyone and add to your already long list of admirers. Just remember though that you can’t please everyone.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

You want to do something one way but everyone else wants to do it another way. The fact is you are heavily outnumbered and have no choice but to go along with the rest of the herd. Be ready to say “I told you so” when it goes wrong!

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Not everything is working out as you wanted it to but neither is your world falling apart at the seams, so keep a sense of perspective and keep doing what comes naturally to you – because that is what the universe wants you to master.

