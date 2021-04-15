Your daily horoscope: April 15

Open this photo in gallery Aries. iStockPhoto / Getty Images

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

You will be full of confidence and full of good cheer over the coming 12 months, thanks to Jupiter’s influence on your birthday. Get involved in what’s taking place around you and never doubt that your life has a special purpose – to make people happy.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

You may need to make your displeasure known today when dealing with a colleague who has clearly been taking liberties. You can still be friends, of course, but it must be on a different basis, one where respect is not just a one-way thing.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

The cure for doubt is action, so throw yourself into whatever task it is you’ve been working on and make such a good job of it that you won’t ever doubt yourself again. Yes, you do have what it takes, so be confident and make things happen.

Story continues below advertisement

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

You may not think of yourself as overly sensitive but you have feelings like everyone else and what you feel today may cause you to get a bit emotional. But that’s okay. Tears are not always a bad thing, so get past them and get on with your life.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

You may not be the sort to gamble but today’s sun-Jupiter link could tempt you to take the kind of risk you usually avoid like the plague. Just remember that if you do lose your money or your reputation it won’t be easy winning them back again.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

Start early, finish late and show the world you’re a mover and shaker. The more hours and the more effort you put in now the more success you will enjoy over the next few weeks. Really push yourself Leo, because you are capable of so much more.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

One of the most productive times of the year for you will begin in a matter of days, so start making plans and start laying the foundations on which you can build your future success. Also, avoid petty arguments – they’re a waste of time and energy.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Ignore those who say your dreams will never come true, then get out into the world and prove them wrong. With Jupiter very much on your side at the moment you can and you must believe that all things are possible – and for you they will be.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

You may be self-sufficient by nature but even a Scorpio needs help once in a while and the planets indicate you may need it now. Don’t be too proud to take instruction from people who have more experience than you – their assistance could be invaluable.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

Jupiter, your ruler, links with the sun today, making this one of those exciting and expansive days when having fun is your highest priority. Leave all the “serious” stuff you have to deal with for another time – like next week, next month or next year!

Story continues below advertisement

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

You may want some peace and quiet in your life but you won’t get much of either today. Things are beginning to happen and you won’t be able to avoid them. Why would you want to when so many of them are going to benefit you?

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

You like to help other people but you also need to help yourself, and with Jupiter in your sign linked to the sun you won’t be short of opportunities to make your mark and make some money. There’s no cosmic law that says you have to be poor.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Some of the changes taking place in your world may be unsettling but you must act on the assumption that there is a greater intelligence behind it all and that the long-term outcomes can only be good. Trust the universe Pisces, and trust yourself too.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com