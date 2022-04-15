Aries.iStockPhoto / Getty Images

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

The only thing you need to watch out for this year is that one particular person may try to cheat you. You may be honest and straightforward in your dealings but there is no guarantee everyone else will be. Be smart and question everything you see and hear.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

A proposal of some kind may look attractive but you must do your homework before adding your name to the project. If someone tries to rush you into going along with it you can be sure there is something they don’t want you to discover.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

If you feel the need to be assertive with someone today, either at home or at work, then follow your instincts even at the risk of annoying them. Friendships are under pretty good stars, so they probably won’t mind if you’re a bit pushy.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

As Mars moves into the career area of your chart today you will be inspired to push ahead with your plans on the work front. Don’t think of what you do for a living as just a job, think of it as a vocation, something to devote yourself to.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

Your popularity will soar over the next few days and if you are smart you will make use of other people’s desire to look on you kindly to improve both your social standing and your professional position. Don’t be afraid to call attention to yourself.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

You may be forced to act over something you would prefer not to be involved with but the fact is others are counting on you to come up with answers where they have failed to do so. You should be flattered they hold you in such high regard.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

If you want freedom and independence for yourself then you must grant them to other people as well. As Mars moves into your opposite sign today friends and family and work colleagues won’t take kindly to you trying to control their activities. So don’t.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

You will need to be on your toes today, mentally as well as physically, as there are a number of challenges heading your way. The good news is you are used to reacting to events quickly and decisively, much more so than your rivals.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

As Mars moves into the most dynamic area of your chart you can and you must put yourself about a bit. Creatively and romantically there will be few obstacles you can’t overcome, so get your act together and show the world what star quality looks like.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

You don’t want to fall out with a friend but it seems inevitable. The fact is they have been acting in a wholly inappropriate manner and you can no longer turn a blind eye. Have a word with them – though it may take several words before they see sense!

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Cosmic activity is stacking up in the most open and outgoing area of your chart, so even if you are the kind of Capricorn who prefers to keep a low profile you will be much in demand socially today. Your radiant personality will light up the darkest room.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

You will get an overpowering urge to go on a spree today and over the weekend and even your best efforts at self-control are likely to fail. Make sure the bulk of your shopping is on items you can take back within 30 days with no questions asked!

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

The bigger the challenge the more you will enjoy it now that Mars is moving into your sign. If you feel the need to prove yourself you won’t lack for opportunities but try not to be too assertive – protect your reputation as the world’s nicest person.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com