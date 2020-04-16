Your daily horoscope: April 16

Open this photo in gallery Aries. iStockPhoto / Getty Images

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Some people say that Aries is a sign that acts without thinking, but that’s a long way from the truth and if you use your mind to analyze what’s going on in the world over the coming 12 months you could arrive at some startling conclusions.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Everything seems to be going well for you at the moment, but as the sun is nearing the end of its journey through your sign it will pay you to start looking ahead. You can enjoy the moment still, of course, but what are your long-term plans?

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

Someone has been toying with your emotions and, of course, you are none too happy about it. You may get the chance to turn the tables on them over the weekend or early next week but, in the meantime, don’t let them know you are angry.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

You may be required to act as a peacemaker today, a role you are well equipped to do well in. The important thing is that you are scrupulously fair in your dealings so there can be no accusations of favouring one side more than the other.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

It’s okay to be outspoken but you also need to be aware that in the present climate if you take a minority view you may get the majority coming after you in a big way. Don’t be cowed into silence, but always think before you speak.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

You can at times be a bit extreme in your words and actions and the planets warn if you don’t tone down your act over the next 24 hours there could be consequences of a serious nature. Save your energy for when you next have the upper hand.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

You may not have had a sense of humour bypass but some people will never share your sense of the ridiculous, so be careful what you say and how you say it. Laugh at them by all means but don’t do so openly or they may hit back.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

An upheaval of some kind is likely today and the planets warn there is little you can do about it, so take it in your stride and refuse to get rattled. You have dealt with far bigger issues than this, so use your head and you’ll come through okay.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

Get plenty of rest, exercise and good food, because the challenges of the next few days will require you to be in good condition physically, mentally and emotionally. Above all, recognize that the way you think has a big effect on the way you feel.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

You seem to be in one of those moods where you can’t help but stir things up a bit. Fair enough, but don’t forget that it works both ways. The more you rock the boat today the more likely it is others will react to you in similar ways.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Challenges are always opportunities in disguise, and if you keep that thought in mind over the next 24 hours you should be in the right frame of mind to make the most of events that other people try to avoid. Run toward the fight, not away from it.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

All sorts of good things are coming your way but the planets indicate they may take a little longer to arrive than you expected. Be patient and stay alert at all times, so you can sense when the gods of plenty are in your neighbourhood.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Don’t worry too much if someone you have grown fond of no longer seems to have much time for you, because there are other friendships you can develop. Life is in a constant state of flux and you should never cling too tightly to the past.

