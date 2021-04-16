 Skip to main content
Welcome to
super saver spring
offer ends april 20
save over $140
save over 85%
$0.99
per week for 24 weeks
Welcome to
super saver spring
$0.99
per week
for 24 weeks
Start Today Start Today
// //

Horoscopes

Register
AdChoices
Horoscopes

Your daily horoscope: April 16

Sally Brompton
Special to The Globe and Mail
Comments
Text Size
Open this photo in gallery

Aries.

iStockPhoto / Getty Images

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

You don’t have to compromise your aims and ambitions for anyone, but you do have to be realistic about how much you can expect to accomplish. Nothing in life is truly new, so learn from those – successes and failures alike – who have gone before you.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

The sun in your sign links with power planet Pluto today, a clear warning that you need to be careful when dealing with people in positions of authority. Avoid confrontation at all costs, because no matter how strong you think you are they will be stronger.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

The sun’s move into your sign early next week will boost your confidence no end but today you may need to accept that you are not in control of what’s going on around you. Keep a low profile and don’t let rivals and enemies provoke you.

Story continues below advertisement

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

On most occasions you get your own way through sheer force of personality, but the planets warn that won’t be so easy today. No matter how thick you lay on the charm some people won’t fall for your wily ways, so you must be honest with them.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

If someone asks you to help them out today you will of course do so. But you also need to be smart and recognize that they may be after more than just physical assistance. Let everyone see your big heart but keep your money in your pocket.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

If someone offers you the chance to move up on the work front you may be tempted to grab it before they can change their mind, but be careful. What will your new position entail in the way of workload and responsibilities? Is that what you really want?

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

You may be optimistic about your chances of success but you also need to understand that getting from where you are now to where you most want to be will take a lot of time and effort. But if you think it’s worth it, go for it now.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

It’s not like you to be jealous but if a loved one seems to be paying more attention to other people than they are to you it could hurt a bit. Let them know how you feel but don’t get angry. Chances are they still love you the most.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

You may not be much of a one for compromise but as the sun is at odds with your ruling planet Pluto today you may find you have no choice in the matter. If you are not prepared to meet others half way they may decide to leave you behind!

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

The planets are making it abundantly clear that you need to take a more relaxed approach to life both at home and at work. You may be full of energy and enthusiasm now but no way will you be able to keep up this frantic pace indefinitely.

Story continues below advertisement

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

One of the most positive times of 2021 begins for you at the start of next week, so what you need to do now is clear out all the dross and debris you have accumulated since the start of the year. Anything that holds you back must go.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

You can and you must control your feelings today. The planets warn if you let someone get under your skin, even a little bit, the situation could quickly get out of hand. You’ve got enough drama in your life as it is, so don’t add to it.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

You need to relax more and you will find that easier to do if you seek out people who are fun and know how to make you laugh. The world already has enough sour-faced sorts who can’t tell a smile from a frown. Don’t be one of them.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies