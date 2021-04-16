Your daily horoscope: April 16

Open this photo in gallery Aries. iStockPhoto / Getty Images

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

You don’t have to compromise your aims and ambitions for anyone, but you do have to be realistic about how much you can expect to accomplish. Nothing in life is truly new, so learn from those – successes and failures alike – who have gone before you.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

The sun in your sign links with power planet Pluto today, a clear warning that you need to be careful when dealing with people in positions of authority. Avoid confrontation at all costs, because no matter how strong you think you are they will be stronger.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

The sun’s move into your sign early next week will boost your confidence no end but today you may need to accept that you are not in control of what’s going on around you. Keep a low profile and don’t let rivals and enemies provoke you.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

On most occasions you get your own way through sheer force of personality, but the planets warn that won’t be so easy today. No matter how thick you lay on the charm some people won’t fall for your wily ways, so you must be honest with them.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

If someone asks you to help them out today you will of course do so. But you also need to be smart and recognize that they may be after more than just physical assistance. Let everyone see your big heart but keep your money in your pocket.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

If someone offers you the chance to move up on the work front you may be tempted to grab it before they can change their mind, but be careful. What will your new position entail in the way of workload and responsibilities? Is that what you really want?

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

You may be optimistic about your chances of success but you also need to understand that getting from where you are now to where you most want to be will take a lot of time and effort. But if you think it’s worth it, go for it now.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

It’s not like you to be jealous but if a loved one seems to be paying more attention to other people than they are to you it could hurt a bit. Let them know how you feel but don’t get angry. Chances are they still love you the most.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

You may not be much of a one for compromise but as the sun is at odds with your ruling planet Pluto today you may find you have no choice in the matter. If you are not prepared to meet others half way they may decide to leave you behind!

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

The planets are making it abundantly clear that you need to take a more relaxed approach to life both at home and at work. You may be full of energy and enthusiasm now but no way will you be able to keep up this frantic pace indefinitely.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

One of the most positive times of 2021 begins for you at the start of next week, so what you need to do now is clear out all the dross and debris you have accumulated since the start of the year. Anything that holds you back must go.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

You can and you must control your feelings today. The planets warn if you let someone get under your skin, even a little bit, the situation could quickly get out of hand. You’ve got enough drama in your life as it is, so don’t add to it.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

You need to relax more and you will find that easier to do if you seek out people who are fun and know how to make you laugh. The world already has enough sour-faced sorts who can’t tell a smile from a frown. Don’t be one of them.

