IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Because there is a full moon on your birthday this year, you must expect to be challenged both at home and at work. The way to overcome those challenges is to keep negative emotions in check and make decisions based purely on logic and love.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Today’s full moon means you will need to protect yourself against people who want to get rich or get ahead in the world at your expense. You may be assertive by nature but this is one of those occasions when defensive measures are a must.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

Follow your instincts this weekend, even if by doing so you find yourself on a collision course with people it might be wiser to avoid. If you ignore what your inner voice is saying you could end up kicking yourself for being so foolish.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

You seem to be having second thoughts about a relationship of some kind, but because there is a full moon this weekend you would be wise not to make any drastic decisions just yet. Most likely those second thoughts will pass pretty quickly.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

You can, if you choose, get angry with someone who has let you down but what’s the point if you are the one who ends up feeling bad? Put it down to experience and resolve never to let that individual get this close to you again.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

Others may say you are avoiding an issue that needs to be dealt with, and maybe you are, but on this occasion it does seem to be the smartest strategy. If you can’t do anything about what’s going on then why get worked up about it?

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

The danger now is that you will allow someone to take advantage of your generous nature. If they need assistance of a practical nature then by all means give it to them, but if they need cash make sure you know what they’re going to spend it on.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

A full moon in your sign will encourage you to be emotional in situations where it might be wiser to keep your cool. Whatever provocations come your way this weekend take a few deep breaths and count slowly to ten before deciding what action to take.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

Limit yourself to the one or two things you do really well this weekend. If you spread yourself too thin you won’t make as much progress as you would have done had you been more selective in your activities. Not even a Scorpio can do it all.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

Plan your schedule carefully this weekend and make sure other people’s personal problems don’t intrude on your activities. Let everyone know right from the start that you are too busy to waste time on matters they should be taking care of themselves.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Because the current full moon cuts across the domestic and career angles of your chart you will be torn between what needs to be done at home and what needs to be done at work. Put your home life first. Relationships matter more than success.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

Try not to take it personally if some people are critical of what you are doing this weekend. They may have plenty to say for themselves but most likely their comments come from a good place – and they know what they are talking about.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

There is no need to panic. Yes, what’s going on in your world is challenging and, yes, radical changes will be needed to fix the situation, but you’ve been here before and come through unscathed so why get in such a tizz about it this time?

