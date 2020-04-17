Your daily horoscope: April 17

Open this photo in gallery Aries. iStockPhoto / Getty Images

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

The cosmic powers that be will be sending a number of opportunities your way over the coming 12 months and if you take advantage of them there is no limit to the material and emotional rewards you will enjoy. Hard work always pays off.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

If you get the urge to do something creative today don’t ignore it. What that something may be is of secondary importance – what matters is that you are doing something that pushes you to think. Give your little gray brain cells the workout they need.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

If you give the world the impression that you don’t mind being used then, of course, the world will oblige. However, if you react quickly and decisively the moment someone tries to take advantage of you then it’s far less likely to happen again.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

You are determined to prove your worth to people whose support you will need if you are to keep moving up in the world. But that does not mean you should try to be someone or something you clearly are not. Be yourself – it will be more than enough.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

Look out for your own interests today, because if you let rivals get ahead of you then you will have a very tough time getting back on equal terms later on. You don’t have to be selfish as such but you do need to take what you deserve.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

If a friend wants to carve out some space for themselves today then you must allow them to do so. It’s not because they no longer want to interact with you, it’s because they need to be able to think – and your noise can be a bit distracting Leo!

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

You may have to hack your way through the emotional defences that a loved one has erected to be able to help them, but it will be worth the effort. Just because they say they don’t need your assistance does not mean they are telling the truth.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

If you believe that you can do as you please then the universe will set up a situation that proves you wrong – and it may be painful. Libra is the sign of balance, so you of all people should know it’s never a good idea to go to extremes.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

Challenges and opportunities will come in equal measure over the next few days, but they are not really separate things, just two sides of the same cosmic coin. Remember, every challenge is also an opportunity, and every opportunity brings new challenges.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

Disagreements of one sort or another are inevitable today but it’s really no big deal. Human beings can be very different personality-wise, so it’s hardly a surprise they have different views and opinions as well. Celebrate that difference, don’t despise it.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

You need to take a lot more care where money matters are concerned. The planets warn you could be expecting too much financially and that will inevitably lead to disappointment. Expect nothing, then every extra dollar you get will feel like a fortune.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

Saturn in your sign urges you to go after your goals in a thoughtful and well-planned way. If you just throw yourself at your desires then either you will miss them or they will recede further away. Be smart and find ways to creep up on them.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Do not – repeat, not – make more of a situation than it deserves. Stick rigidly to whatever facts and figures are available and don’t allow yourself to be swayed by people who try to persuade you that the sky is falling. The sky never falls, it just shines!

