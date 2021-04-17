Your daily horoscope: April 17

Open this photo in gallery Aries. iStockPhoto / Getty Images

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Your speed of thinking and your confident way with words will put you way out ahead in almost all situations this year. But you also need to be aware of the fact that some people will always be more powerful than you. Try not to pick too many fights.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Mercury in your sign, linked to both Mars and Jupiter, means there can be no more excuses: you know what needs to be done and you no longer have any excuses for not doing it. Focus on your No.1 goal and ignore everything else.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

Take time out of your busy schedule to look ahead and start making plans. When the sun moves in your favor again on Monday one of the most productive and creative times of the year will begin, so make sure you are ready for it.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

Do something that excites you over the next 48 hours, even if it puts your reputation at risk. Do you care what other people think about you? Well you shouldn’t. Have the courage to follow your star, no matter how far out into space it may lead you.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

You have a number of important people on your side at the moment and you must make use of what they can do for you. So long as what you ask of them is not too costly or too outrageous they can and they will help you out.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

You won’t lack for big ideas this weekend but not all of those ideas have a chance of becoming part of your reality, so be selective and make sure what you choose to believe can be integrated into what you already know about the world.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

It may be tempting to tell friends and relatives what they want to hear over the next 48 hours but is that really such a good idea? On this occasion it would be wrong to shield them from the truth, even if the truth turns out to be painful.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

It is more important than ever now to communicate openly and honestly with loved ones about how you feel. If, out of embarrassment, you neglect to tell them things they need to hear it may cause trouble further down the line, so tell them everything.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

You may want to push on with a task or project that you need to get finished but the planets warn this is not a good time to rush things. Also, you will make better progress if you ask for assistance after the Sun changes signs on Monday.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

It’s not true that Sagittarius is unable to take into account other people’s feelings and what occurs this weekend will prove it. Some people may be surprise that you can be so charming and considerate. To be honest, you’ll probably surprise yourself.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

You know the facts are on your side but some people refuse to agree with you. What can you do about it? Nothing. If they want to be stubborn then let them get on with it. They’ll change their tune later when they see how well you are doing.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

What you need to bear in mind this weekend is that very few people can live up to your exacting standards. Try not to be overly critical if someone makes a mess of what, to you, seems such a simple task. Find ways to boost their confidence.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

The bigger and more challenging the task the more you will enjoy it this weekend. You are in one of those rare moods where you honestly believe the universe is behind you all the way – and, as form follows thought, it may actually be true.

