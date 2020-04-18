Your daily horoscope: April 18

Open this photo in gallery Aries. iStockPhoto / Getty Images

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

A Mercury-Venus link on your birthday will help you give voice to your feelings. Your thoughts and your emotions are two sides of the same human coin and it’s important that you strive to keep them in balance. Also, use your powers of persuasion more.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Do you charm your way to success? Or do you just smash through obstacles and take what you want? The method you choose is entirely up to you but don’t forget that both will have consequences – and being nice can be profitable too.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

Ignore what other people say you should be doing and do what feels right to you. They may be right and they may be wrong, but the important thing is that you feel confident with your actions. Besides, when do you ever listen to advice?

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

The cosmic picture looks rosy for you at the moment, but are you making the best of it? Do something this weekend that forces you to operate outside your comfort zone. A shock to the system could be just what you need to get moving again.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

No matter how many times your plans have fallen through in the past they will succeed now. The sun’s change of signs this weekend will encourage you to work with others toward a common long-term goal. Yes, you can change the world Cancer.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

You need to set yourself the kind of challenges that force you to go beyond the limits you are used to. Those limits are most likely much lower than your real limits Leo, so raise your sights, raise your game, and then raise hell!

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

You can be a bit too rational at times and the message of the stars this weekend is that you need to listen to your inner voice. Yes, it exists. Yes, it is real. It is the deepest part of you trying to tell your conscious mind what to do.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Try not to be too judgmental with people you love. You should know from experience that if they have done something wrong they will be more likely to put it right if you ask them to do so in a pleasant way. You certainly don’t need to shout.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

A work-related problem may be tough to resolve but someone with your talent for getting to the root cause of an issue should be able to do it. Chances are the answer you seek is hiding in plain sight and all you need do is open your eyes.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

So many things seem to come easy to you now, which is great. But don’t let that blind you to the fact that there are still some very serious issues that need to be dealt with – and friends and family members will expect you to play a big part.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Follow your instincts over the next 48 hours, even if they lead you in some strange directions. Remember, you don’t have to follow the crowd, in thought, word or deed. If you can see a better way of living then make that your aim.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

Anyone who doubts you have what it takes to compete won’t doubt it much longer. Put your big brain to good use today by finding out what your rivals’ weak spots happen to be – then try to turn it to your benefit. All is fair in love, war and business.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

It does not matter how many times you have failed in the past, it matters only that you try, try and try again – and keep trying until it comes right. Some Pisces give up far too easily when things don’t go their way. Don’t you be one of them!

