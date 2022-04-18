Aries.iStockPhoto / Getty Images

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

The message of your birthday chart is that you need to clear out all the useless mental junk you have been carrying around for no good reason. The more bad ideas you get rid of the more brain space you will create for incoming good ones.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

The most important thing now is that you think carefully and act logically in all situations. If you don’t have a clear reason for taking a certain course of action then give it a miss. You’ll know why after the sun changes signs on Wednesday.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

If you feel the need to spend some time with your thoughts then do so and don’t let anyone dissuade you. So much will happen over the next few days and you will need to be in the right frame of mind to make the most of it all.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

Once again you have noticed something that your rivals have missed, but are you smart enough to turn it to your advantage? If it’s true that knowledge is power you should be on the way up in the world over the next few days.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

You may have serious doubts about what a friend or family member is up to but support them anyway. A few positive and uplifting words from you could be the difference between them making a success or a disaster of it.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

You have never been the sort to accept what you are told just because the person doing the telling is considered to be an “expert”. If your sixth sense tells you they are talking rubbish today you must not be afraid to let them know.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Do you give up on something because it is costing you a great deal of money, maybe more than you can afford? Or do you redouble your efforts and make it work? The sun’s upcoming change of signs means it’s by no means a lost cause.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

You enjoy being a peacemaker but the planets warn it might be smarter to steer clear of an argument between two of your friends today. If you find yourself stuck in the middle there is a real chance both of them will turn on you.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

You need to persuade certain people to shoulder some of the burden that you have been carrying on your own. The Sun’s change of signs on Wednesday should make it easier for you to turn them from selfish individuals into genuine team players.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

The most important thing over the next few days is that you forgive both yourself and other people for the mistakes that have been made. Life is a learning experience and one of those lessons is that you don’t need to beat yourself up about the past.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Information that comes your way between now and the sun’s change of signs on Wednesday will help you understand why certain people have been acting strangely of late. Then you can help them understand why there is no need to be fearful.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

The most important thing today is that you make a serious effort to get your message across, and with communications planet Mercury linked to your ruler Uranus that should be quite easy. Make sure everyone knows what the truth is, as you see it.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Your powers of persuasion are at a peak at the moment and you must use them to win others round to your way of thinking. Most importantly, you need to remind them that few things in life are genuinely worth getting worked up about.

