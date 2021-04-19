Your daily horoscope: April 19

Open this photo in gallery Aries. iStockPhoto / Getty Images

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

The universe has taken a shine to you and over the coming 12 months you will be inundated with openings and opportunities that are designed to improve your well-being on every level. Remember, good fortune favours those who believe they deserve it – and you DO.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

The efforts you have put in over the past few weeks will pay off very soon and in a number of interesting ways. Most importantly, though, you will find it easy to profit financially from your ideas. Make sure it’s you who benefits, not other people.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

As from today the world will make sense again. As from today your self-belief will be back. The sun in your sign over the next few weeks will encourage you to think big and act big, and as your confidence grows so too will your success.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

There is no need to feel guilty about what you have done. Like everyone else in the world you have a path to follow and if yours has been taking you down some interesting routes of late, well, that’s just the way it is. Enjoy the journey.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

You will find it ridiculously easy to win friends and influence people now that both the sun and Mercury are moving into one of the more outgoing and optimistic areas of your chart. How should you use your new-found popularity? Any way that pleases you!

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

It is perfectly all right for you to pursue your own interests and objectives, even if certain people say you should be doing more for others. You’ve done your share of caring in recent weeks and now it’s time to look after your own needs and desires.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

As both the sun and Mercury, your ruler, move in your favour today you will find that your outlook moves too. Not only will you become more optimistic about your own prospects but the world will look a happier and sunnier place, and that’s nice.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Whatever you choose to focus on today will take root in your subconscious and influence everything you say and do over the next few weeks, so be careful. Thoughts are powerful things and should never be taken lightly. Master your mind so it cannot deceive you.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

As the sun moves into your opposite sign today you can expect partners and loved ones to grow in confidence and demand more from you. Is that a bad thing? Not in the slightest. In fact, what you work on together will change your lives for the better.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

Don’t leave anything to chance. Even if you are the kind of person who prefers to let others take care of details you must be in total control today. Big things often have small beginnings – and that applies to bad things as well as good.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

You can sense that a special time is beginning and you can sense that it will throw up the kind of opportunities that you can make use of it. The more the past few months have been a trial the more the next few weeks will be a delight.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

If you feel like withdrawing from the world and being by yourself for a bit then by all means do so. You are under no obligation to pretend you want to be with people, even people you love, during those times when you prefer your own company more.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Your mind may be full of good ideas but what are you going to do with them? The first thing you need to recognize is that you cannot possibly do everything, so focus only on the handful of ideas that are not just good but potentially great.

