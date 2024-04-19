Your daily horoscope: April 19, 2024

Open this photo in gallery: Aries.iStockPhoto / Getty Images

HOROSCOPES IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Mars, planet of energy, links to both Jupiter and Uranus on your birthday, so the next 12 months will be frantic with activity. Others may drop off the pace but you will keep going and going until you are way out in front – and that’s where you’ll stay.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

The sun moves out of your birth sign today but Mars, your ruler, is still on seriously good form, so while it might be wise to slow down a bit you must not stop altogether. There is a world out there waiting to be impressed by your brilliance.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

Not only does the sun move into your sign today but Jupiter, also in your sign, makes a powerful link to energy planet Mars, so you will be on the go from early till late and dazzling friends and colleagues alike with your relentless ambition.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

It’s not like you to be secretive but as the cosmic picture changes it will pay you to be a bit less open and honest about what you are up to – not because what you are up to is bad but because you don’t want rivals stealing your ideas.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

Today’s Mars-Jupiter link urges you to follow your dreams rather than follow the path others have set for you. A willingness to say “No” when asked to undertake something that doesn’t suit your needs is infinitely better than saying “Yes” just to keep them sweet.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

Cosmic activity in the career area of your chart bodes well for your ambitions and if you take a calculated risk or two you could soon be moving up in the world in a very big way. Try to remember though that you don’t have to fight everyone.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

The sun moves into the most adventurous area of your chart today and even if you are the sort of Virgo who prefers a cautious approach to life you will still be putting yourself about a bit. Deep down you just know this is your time to soar.

Missed one of your horoscopes? Check out the most recent days’ forecasts here:

Your daily horoscope: April 18, 2024

Your daily horoscope: April 17, 2024

Your daily horoscope: April 16, 2024

Your daily horoscope: April 15, 2024

Your lookahead for the week, starting April 14

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

You need to get serious about a money matter before the situation spins out of control. Most likely you will have to get tough with someone who has not been contributing as much as they should – maybe even end the partnership and go your separate ways.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

How you choose to approach friends and colleagues will to a large extent determine what kind of response you get from them. It’s okay to be dynamic but don’t be too domineering or they may decide to partner-up with somebody else.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

Co-operation is essential now the sun is moving into the work area of your chart. Keep reminding yourself that your needs and the needs of colleagues and employers are really quite similar and that if you aim for the same goals then everyone will win.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

You will be dynamic in the extreme today and over the weekend and you will be lucky as well. If you are not yet moving at top speed you soon will be. This is your time of year to create and impress and you will do it so well.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

Family and financial matters are under excellent stars and if you can find a way to combine the two then everyone will be happy, and maybe rich as well. Remember though that life is not a zero sum game – everyone must share in the profits.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

You will have plenty to say for yourself over the next 24 hours and you won’t care in the slightest if your words sound a bit harsh. There is nothing more important than the truth and everyone will recognize that your intentions are good.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com