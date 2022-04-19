Aries.iStockPhoto / Getty Images

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

You’ve had so many dreams and made so many grand plans but what exactly have you accomplished? The message of your birthday chart is that it’s time to stop thinking in terms of months and years and focus instead on the days, the hours and even the minutes.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Put things of a personal nature first today and don’t fret if your work suffers as a result. The more colleagues press you to spend time on their pet projects the more you must insist they wait their turn. You only have one pair of hands.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

People who think they can take advantage of your generous nature are in for a surprise. You are in one of those moods when you refuse to give anything away and may even demand that others, including loved ones, pay back what they owe you.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

You have this awful feeling that you may have forgotten something important but can’t put your finger on what it might be. Don’t worry. Most likely it is just the sun’s imminent change of signs that is making you edgy for no good reason.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

You must be honest with yourself today about what you need to change in your life and how much time, effort and maybe money too, it is going to cost you. Once you have done that you will know what your next steps need to be.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

Although everyday affairs seem to be going well there are alarm bells going off in your head and your subconscious is clearly trying to tell you something. Most likely you’ve got something wrong that you thought you’d got right. Identify it and fix it quickly.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

A friend has got themselves worked up about an issue that, to your way of thinking, is of no consequence at all. It might be wise to humor them rather than point out they are on the wrong track. They’re not in the mood for the truth.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

If you fell out with a work colleague yesterday you must make up with them today, otherwise their resentment will fester and it may be a long time before they think of you as a friend again. It’s no big deal, so apologize swiftly.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

You have taken on a great many work commitments in recent weeks and because of that you must refuse point blank to take on any more. With the Sun about to move into your opposite sign your time would be better spent making plans with loved ones.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

One way or another you will get what you desire today – somehow you always do – but make sure that in getting it you don’t create any unnecessary bad feeling. Whatever it is you gain you must see to it that friends and colleagues gain as well.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

You will be full of energy today and by this time tomorrow you will be fit to burst. Somehow you just know that the next few weeks are going to be the best of the year, and maybe the best of any year. Think big, aim high … and soar!

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

You should know by now that if you fear the worst then the worst is more likely to occur. Your mind is such a powerful tool that you create the conditions of your everyday existence, often without realizing it. Think positive today and every day from now on.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

What you need to be aware of now is that every event in your life is part of a wider plan. Your personal affairs may be in a bit of a muddle but if you stand back and look at the bigger picture it will all make perfect sense.

