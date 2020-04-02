Your daily horoscope: April 2

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

There will be a lot at stake for you over the coming year and if you are to thrive you will need to be two steps ahead of the game at all times. Keep your eyes and ears open and, above all, keep your busy Aries mind switched on.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

You want to change so many things in your world, and at this time of year it’s easy for you to be forceful, but there are still some areas where you need to be careful. Where relationships are concerned, compromise isn’t an option but a must.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

Why are you not feeling more confident about the future? No doubt the sun in the most sensitive area of your chart has something to do with it but it could also be because you have seen other people fail. But you’re not “other people”, you’re special!

Story continues below advertisement

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

If what you want to do clashes with what partners and colleagues want to do today it might be smart to go along with them rather than insist on getting your own way. What you compromise on now will come back to you in big ways later on.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

At some stage over the next week or two you are going to have to make a decision about your long-term aims and ambitions. You have spent too much time weighing up the pros and cons, and now you must make a choice and stick with it.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

Act on the assumption that what you hear over the next 24 hours is only half of the story. The more questions you ask the more it will be apparent that those you have trusted in the past don’t have much idea about what is really going on.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Don’t let your personal feelings get in the way of what needs to be done. You may feel sorry for someone who is going through a rough patch but you have tried to help them before and they failed to take your advice, so now they’re on their own.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Make an effort to be nice to everyone today, even those people whose attitude seems negative or confrontational. It could just be that they need a calming word or two to bring them back to reality, and who better than a Libra to give it?

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

You have so much energy at your disposal at the moment but are having a bit of difficulty finding creative ways to use it. Actually, it doesn’t matter what you do, so long as you do something. Even the most mundane of tasks will be of benefit.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

It may feel as if you could take on the world single-handed and win but you need to be realistic: even a Sagittarius has limits. If you recognize that fact today it won’t be such a shock when something or someone gets the best of you early next week.

Story continues below advertisement

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Status and reputation mean a lot to you and the planets indicate that an opportunity to move up in the world will be with you in the near future. Make sure you are ready for it by getting plenty of rest. Chances are it will also be a challenge.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

Do you believe what you believe because you have looked at the evidence and come to the conclusion that it’s the truth? Or do you believe it simply because you want to believe it? Be honest with yourself Aquarius, then change your thinking.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

You must take extra care when dealing with people in positions of power. They won’t necessarily try to use that power against you but they may use it in ways that could affect you indirectly. Make sure you know what they are up to.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com