Open this photo in gallery: Aries.iStockPhoto / Getty Images

HOROSCOPES IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Anyone who thinks you tend to be one-dimensional in your thinking will be surprised at how deep your thoughts go this year. Questions about the meaning and purpose of life will take up a large slice of your time and energy and that’s a very good thing.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

With the sun moving through your sign and a solar eclipse on the horizon there has rarely been a better time to get your act together and push ahead on all fronts. Don’t wait for permission to make your next move, just make it and enjoy the journey.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

You have never been the sort to indulge in self-analysis and there is no good reason to start now. If other people want to sit around examining their thoughts that’s up to them – while they are contemplating the meaning of life you will be living it.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

If you feel like starting something new over the next 24 hours then go for it. Not everyone will agree with your choice of activity and some may even oppose it but there is nothing they can do to stop you, so ignore them all and carry on.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

Cosmic activity in the career area of your chart means you will be dealing with some very important people over the next few days. However, as Mercury is moving retrograde you must make sure that what you propose to them is both simple and logical.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

If you feel the need to head off toward the horizon then do so and don’t feel guilty about it. The planets guarantee you will have a fun-filled journey and you might even discover some interesting new things about the world, and maybe yourself as well.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

The bigger your plans the bigger the margin for error will be, so make sure you look ahead carefully and make sure those plans don’t get so big that you lose control of them. You have limits like everyone else – make sure you know what they are.

Missed one of your horoscopes? Check out the most recent days’ forecasts here:

Your daily horoscope: April 1, 2024

Your lookahead for the week, starting March 31

Your daily horoscope: March 30, 2024

Your daily horoscope: March 29, 2024

Your daily horoscope: March 28, 2024

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

This may be a tough day for partnership matters as Mercury’s retrograde motion makes it difficult to work out what friends, loved ones and work colleagues are trying to say. Your best bet is to nod at every word and pretend they are making sense.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

Recent weeks have been more challenging than expected, especially on the work front where your journey has been anything but smooth. The good news is you are about to get a chance to bounce back and you could end up flying even higher than before.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

If this isn’t a fun time for you then you must be doing something very wrong. The sun in Aries should be motivating you to give of your best at every opportunity – and if that isn’t happening then maybe you need to focus on more challenging goals.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

As one of the zodiac’s Earth signs you tend to keep your emotions under wraps but you still have feelings and some of those feelings will come to the surface quite sharply today. That’s fine, in fact it’s good, but don’t lose control of them!

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

You have never been the sort to worry that your words might be hurtful – the truth is the truth and must never be denied – but do you really have to be so blunt when dealing with other people’s failures? Try pulling your punches a bit today.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

You have done a great many good things for other people in recent weeks and now you must do something good for yourself. It doesn’t have to be out of the ordinary, nor should it cost you a fortune, but it does have to make you smile.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com