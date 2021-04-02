Your daily horoscope: April 2

Open this photo in gallery Aries. iStockPhoto / Getty Images

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

You won’t lack for ideas to improve your status over the coming year and one of those ideas could take you all the way to the top. Just make sure you know what will be expected of you when you get there. With power comes extra responsibility.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

If ever there was a right time to try something new that time is now. You are by nature a bit of a risk-taker and while the sun is moving through your sign you will be more inclined than ever to take a chance … or even 10!

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

You may not be the sort of person who likes to talk a lot but you will certainly have plenty to say for yourself today. Don’t forget to say something for those who, unlike you, don’t have the courage to speak up about injustice.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

The more others say you should avoid taking a certain course of action the more likely it is you will take it. Be careful that your rivals, knowing this, don’t try to double bluff you. Maybe, just this once, it might pay you to agree with them.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

Your confidence in your own abilities will be sky-high today and that’s great, but don’t get carried away and agree to do things you may regret once the euphoria begins to fade. Some days, like today, it’s just too easy to say “yes”.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

If you can’t make up your mind about something then don’t force it. You may be decisive by nature but even a Leo brain can get lost in a fog and that could be why you are unable to make a choice now. Leave it for another day.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Today’s Mercury-Pluto link will help you come up with a solution to an issue that you have been struggling with for days, weeks, maybe even months. Once you see the answer you will mentally kick yourself for overlooking it for so long.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

You will find it ridiculously easy to say the right thing today, both at home and at work, and your ability to put other people at ease will pay dividends on a relationship level and also professionally. Your already good reputation is about to soar.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

You know how to be forceful and you know that if you insist that things are done your way then they will be, if for no better reason than others don’t feel confident enough to take you on. Don’t be over-insistent though. You’re not a dictator.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

You will hear something you were not expecting to hear today and it will shock you a bit. Most of all though you will wonder how on earth you did not see it coming. Maybe it’s because you were too busy telling everyone how wonderful you are!

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

You don’t need to justify your actions to anyone, especially as Pluto in your sign empowers you to almost do as you please. What you might like to do, however, is explain to others why you are taking a certain course of action. They’ll appreciate that.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

You must not wait for other people to make decisions for you – you must make them yourself and accept that whatever good or bad things come from those decisions is your responsibility alone. Are you tough-minded enough to do that?

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Mercury in your sign, linked to power planet Pluto, will have your mind working twice as fast as usual and even people who know your thoughts processes well may struggle to keep up with you. Never mind. Surge on ahead. They’ll catch up with you later.

