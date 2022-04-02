Aries.iStockPhoto / Getty Images

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

A sun-Mercury link on your birthday will sharpen your mind to such an extent that you will cut through the nonsense that others tell you and get to the core of what’s going on. Make it your business to clue others into reality as well. Be their wake-up call.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Your confidence is so outrageously high at the moment that you will risk anything to move closer to your ultimate goal. Don’t be reckless though. You are not invincible by any means and there are already signs you may be expecting too much of yourself.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

Cosmic activity in the most sensitive area of your chart may make it seem as if the world is against you but you are being overly dramatic. Make an effort to look on the bright side of life, because you really don’t have enemies around every corner.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

You may desperately want to help people who have not had your luck in life, but don’t let those noble thoughts blind you to the fact that not everyone who asks for it deserves your assistance. Some people simply cannot be bothered to help themselves.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

Your fighting spirit will come to the fore this weekend and anyone who expects to get the better of you will be disappointed. You know with every fibre of your being that you have what it takes not only to compete with the best but to beat them.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

You have never been the sort to lack confidence but over the next 48 hours your self-belief will reach such incredible heights that even you may get a bit giddy. No matter how high you soar, personally and professionally, always keep a sense of perspective.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

The most important thing now is that you don’t let colleagues rush you. If doing a certain task in a certain way at a certain speed feels right to you then keep at it and ignore those who want to speed things up. You’ll get there in the end.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

You must act quickly and decisively this weekend, especially when dealing with people whose outlook on life is the opposite of your own. This is one of those situations where it really is all or nothing – you win or you lose, there is no middle ground.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

It will take a superhuman effort to get along with someone who, to put it mildly, you don’t approve of this weekend but you have no choice in the matter. Only they can provide what you need, so keep your temper and make the partnership work.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

Cosmic activity in the most dynamic area of your chart makes you feel more alive than usual, which in turn fires your ambitions. Aim high, move fast and don’t doubt for a moment that you will make a lasting impression – and a good one at that.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

The changes taking place in your world may not be to your liking but you are smart enough to realize they cannot be stopped. The good news is that change brings new opportunities, so stay alert and look for ways to profit from the current situation.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

You are in one of those moods when you refuse to give ground on anything to anyone, even when common sense tells you it would be wise to take a step back. Compromise is for the birds as far as you are concerned, so it’s winner takes all!

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

There are a number of important tasks that need to be completed as soon as possible, so resist the urge to move down a gear and keep pushing yourself until you are on top of your workload again. The cosmic momentum is on your side.

