Your daily horoscope: April 20

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

As a Taurus your outlook tends to be quite fixed, which is good in that it helps you to reach your goals, but not so good in that it sometimes limits your options. Be open to alternative viewpoints and explanations this year – and you’ll do very well indeed.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Don’t let anyone bully you into making the kind of choice or decision you instinctively know is wrong. The more others tell you that you have to change your ways the more suspicious you should be of their motives. What’s in it for them?

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

As the sun is now moving through your sign your energy levels will soon be back to their normal levels after a prolonged period of lethargy. Use your new-found get-up-and-go to get started on a project that means a lot to you personally.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

Try not to get sucked into doing things for friends and family members that they really should be doing for themselves. The sun in the most sensitive area of your chart warns you have only so much to give – so be careful with your favours.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

A program you began earlier in the year will start showing results over the next few days. Because you stuck it out and refused to give in when times got tough you can now expect to be rewarded. Friends are especially lucky for you now, so stay in touch.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

Try not to think of every one-to-one event you find yourself in as a win-or-lose situation. The planets indicate strongly that with a bit of thought you can find solutions where everyone comes out ahead of the game. You’re on the same side Leo!

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

There were occasions of late when it seemed as if you were the one who was out of touch with reality, but now you can see you were one of the few who correctly guessed what was really going on. So what are you going to do about it?

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

You don’t have to pretend that you like certain people when clearly you do not, but you do have to find ways to work with them, not just to keep the peace but to make sure you don’t lose out financially. Think before you speak before you act.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

As the sun is now moving through your opposite sign of Taurus you may have to give ground to partners and loved ones over issues that mean a lot to you. Think of it as a tactical retreat rather than as a total defeat. You’ll bounce back soon enough.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

You may have to make a few adjustments to your working routine over the next few days but it will be worth it in the long-term. The more flexible you can be now the easier you will be able to adapt later on as unexpected developments really take off.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

You need to get past your negative frame of mind and start finding reasons to smile again. The world – and your world in particular – is about to become a brighter, happier place again, so get rid of that frown and replace it with a beaming smile.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

Family relationships are very much under the spotlight now and it will pay you to be more forgiving when people you love say or do things you don’t agree with. Happiness begins at home, so keep the atmosphere light and don’t be too judgmental.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

You need to expand your way of thinking to the extent that you are able to look beyond immediate events and get a glimpse of the bigger picture. You may be emotional by nature but now you need to rely more on your powers of reason and logic.

