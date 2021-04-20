 Skip to main content
Horoscopes

Horoscopes

Your daily horoscope: April 20

Sally Brompton
Special to The Globe and Mail
Aries.

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

By all means make plans, and make them big, but recognize too that you won’t get far unless you make alliances with people who share your aims and ambitions. Does the world need changing? Yes. Can you do your bit? You can if you are sensible about it.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Take time out from your busy schedule to help and friend or colleague who is struggling. You know what it’s like when everything gets too much and you just want to retreat from the world, and that is where they are now. Find ways to ease their burden.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

You will have plenty to say for yourself today and some of your views may not go down well with those whose outlook on life is less confident than your own. Even so, you would be wise not to upset them more than you have to.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

Your feelings about certain issues are so strong that you fear they will burst out of you and scare people away. But why should that worry you? Few things worth doing in life come about through being timid. Be proud of how passionate you feel.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

Partners and loved ones could be rather moody today but that’s okay. If they don’t want to be sociable and do things with you it frees up more time and space for you to be creative in your own way. Sometimes it’s better to go it alone.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

A method that served you well in the past is now well beyond its sell-by date and you will need to either update it or scrap it altogether. Don’t allow yourself to be sentimental about it. You need to be ruthless with your habits and routines.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Something that makes you laugh out loud today may not be in the least bit funny to other people, so expect a few bemused looks. Don’t stop laughing though. Just because they are unable to see the humour in the situation doesn’t mean you should ignore it.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

You cannot change your basic personality, so make the best of who and what you already are. The planets suggest you may be toying with the idea of creating a new image for yourself. You can’t be a new Libra, but you can be a better one.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

Do what you like, say what you like and go where you like – and if anyone protests by all means give them a hard time. If you cherish your freedom then you must be ready to defend it, not just this day but every day.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

You have spent a lot of time of late evaluating your life and your goals. Did you reach any conclusions? If your mind is in tune with the universe you will surely have recognized that most things are fine as they are. You won’t need to change much.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

According to the planets you are being anxious for no good reason. Your task today, and for the rest of the week, is to consciously focus on thoughts that uplift and inspire you. Yes, you can have a much better future, if you will it into existence.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

There are so many things that need to be done but you can’t find the energy for them. In which case take the hint and do something completely different. It’s not all about getting ahead. A day of quiet contemplation could do you a massive amount of good.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

How many times have you wanted to do something but failed because you were not decisive enough? You must not let that be a problem today because there is something you need to start straight away. Seize the initiative and make things happen.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com

