IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

You won’t be short of self-belief over the coming 12 months and if you can find ways to combine that with ambitions that take you to a higher level not only professionally and financially but mentally and emotionally too it should be a wonderful year.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

You may find it hard to keep your cash in your pocket over the next few days but you must make the effort, because if you spend too much now it could cause problems later on. Do you really need that shiny new trinket? Of course not.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

The sun joins Mercury and Uranus in your sign today and almost immediately you will notice that you are sharper on every level. Anyone who thinks they can trick or deceive you will learn to their cost that Taurus is nobody’s fool.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

You may be an outgoing and talkative sort of person but you have secrets like everyone else and it will pay you to keep one particular secret under wraps. The world, including friends and relatives, does not need to know everything about you.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

You can, if you wish, enlighten friends and colleagues with your knowledge of what’s going on in the world, but if you are smart you will encourage them to engage their own brains. Drop them a clue or two then tell them to work it out for themselves.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

There is so much going on in your life at the moment that you should not be taking on more responsibilities, especially on the career front where the emphasis must be on quality work rather than quantity. Save your energy for what truly matters.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Now that the sun is moving into one of the best areas of your chart it will feel as if all things are possible, and indeed they are. But just because all things are possible does not mean you should try to do everything. Be selective in your ambitions.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

A partnership issue will resolve itself over the next two or three days and looking back you may wonder why on earth you got so worked up about such a trivial issue. Think about it for 10 seconds only and then move on. Your time is precious.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

No matter how many times you have clashed with someone on the work front of late you can and you must put bad feelings behind you and start moving ahead together again. The simple fact is you need them as much as they need you.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

A busy phase has now begun and it is of the utmost importance that you pace yourself sensibly. You may be brimming with energy but even a livewire Sag has limits, so recognize how far you can push yourself before you risk breaking down.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

The sun’s move into the most dynamic area of your chart means you will be in just the right place at just the right time to accomplish a task that is just right for you. New opportunities will come at you from all directions but you must be selective.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

It’s time to rise above petty disputes and let those around you know that you are prepared to forget the past and start moving towards the future with giant steps. One particular grudge may be hard to let go of but there’s no percentage in keeping it alive.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Your way with words is such that you can persuade just about anyone to do just about anything for you. Remember though that with power comes responsibility, so get others to do only those things that benefit them as much as they benefit you.

