 Skip to main content
Welcome to
super saver spring
offer ends april 20
save over $140
Sale ends in
$0.99
per week for 24 weeks
Welcome to
super saver spring
$0.99
per week for 24 weeks
save over $140
Start Today
// //

Horoscopes

Register
AdChoices
Horoscopes

Your daily horoscope: April 21

Sally Brompton
Special to The Globe and Mail
Comments
Text Size
Open this photo in gallery

Taurus.

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

If you can find ways to meld your own personal and professional ambitions with what a group or social movement of some kind is trying to do then you could go far this year. Don’t hide your leadership qualities. Be willing to take on big responsibilities.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

With Mars, your ruler, moving into the domestic area of your chart a couple of days from now you must expect a certain amount of opposition, even aggression, from those you share your living space with. Promise yourself that you won’t get aggressive in return.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

It’s good that you have strong opinions but shouting about them at the top of your voice isn’t going to win many people round to your way of thinking. A more relaxed approach is called for today, one in which you aim to persuade rather than compel.

Story continues below advertisement

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

A little of what you fancy will do you the world of good but don’t go too far and overindulge or you could spend the rest of the week paying for it. Even Geminis have limits and you’ve been sailing rather close to your own of late, so be careful.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

It may seem as if you have been lacking in strength and self-belief of late but that will change in a matter of days, so be patient and keep making plans. As a cardinal sign you can’t help but be ambitious, but you need to be patient too.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

You may have to do something you don’t much enjoy today, most likely in the company of people you enjoy even less, but get on with it and don’t complain. What you get from the situation will far outweigh what you have to give in return.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Something will happen today that forces you to face up to the reality of your current situation and it may not be a pleasant experience. But it will be a learning experience, so knuckle down, get past it, and make sure similar situations don’t occur in future.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Yes, it’s true, your rivals have more power than you, but that is not an excuse to give up. The odds you face at the moment may be huge but they are not insurmountable, at least not for someone of your abilities, so fight on and fight hard!

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

A good idea you pick up from listening to other people talking can easily be used for your own benefit. Is that immoral? Not it is not. There is no copyright on ideas, so if it can be made to work for you then by all means use it.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

If you have gone so far as to tell the world what you intend to do then you need to get on and do it. If you go back on what you have promised it will not only affect you financially but could seriously dent your reputation too.

Story continues below advertisement

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

If there is something you need to remove from your life, something you feel is holding you back, now is the time to get rid of it. You must be thorough Cap. Half measures won’t cut it. Go all the way if you truly want to succeed.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

You could work twice as hard to get a chore or task done today but the planets warn you may exhaust yourself if you do. On the other hand, if you put it on hold for a few days you may find the task becomes a whole lot easier.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Whatever you choose to start over the next few days has the potential to turn into something truly remarkable, so think about what you most want to do and sketch out a rough idea of how you see it progressing. Then get on with it!

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies