Your daily horoscope: April 21

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

If you can find ways to meld your own personal and professional ambitions with what a group or social movement of some kind is trying to do then you could go far this year. Don’t hide your leadership qualities. Be willing to take on big responsibilities.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

With Mars, your ruler, moving into the domestic area of your chart a couple of days from now you must expect a certain amount of opposition, even aggression, from those you share your living space with. Promise yourself that you won’t get aggressive in return.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

It’s good that you have strong opinions but shouting about them at the top of your voice isn’t going to win many people round to your way of thinking. A more relaxed approach is called for today, one in which you aim to persuade rather than compel.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

A little of what you fancy will do you the world of good but don’t go too far and overindulge or you could spend the rest of the week paying for it. Even Geminis have limits and you’ve been sailing rather close to your own of late, so be careful.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

It may seem as if you have been lacking in strength and self-belief of late but that will change in a matter of days, so be patient and keep making plans. As a cardinal sign you can’t help but be ambitious, but you need to be patient too.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

You may have to do something you don’t much enjoy today, most likely in the company of people you enjoy even less, but get on with it and don’t complain. What you get from the situation will far outweigh what you have to give in return.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Something will happen today that forces you to face up to the reality of your current situation and it may not be a pleasant experience. But it will be a learning experience, so knuckle down, get past it, and make sure similar situations don’t occur in future.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Yes, it’s true, your rivals have more power than you, but that is not an excuse to give up. The odds you face at the moment may be huge but they are not insurmountable, at least not for someone of your abilities, so fight on and fight hard!

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

A good idea you pick up from listening to other people talking can easily be used for your own benefit. Is that immoral? Not it is not. There is no copyright on ideas, so if it can be made to work for you then by all means use it.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

If you have gone so far as to tell the world what you intend to do then you need to get on and do it. If you go back on what you have promised it will not only affect you financially but could seriously dent your reputation too.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

If there is something you need to remove from your life, something you feel is holding you back, now is the time to get rid of it. You must be thorough Cap. Half measures won’t cut it. Go all the way if you truly want to succeed.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

You could work twice as hard to get a chore or task done today but the planets warn you may exhaust yourself if you do. On the other hand, if you put it on hold for a few days you may find the task becomes a whole lot easier.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Whatever you choose to start over the next few days has the potential to turn into something truly remarkable, so think about what you most want to do and sketch out a rough idea of how you see it progressing. Then get on with it!

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com