Your daily horoscope: April 21

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

A sun-Saturn link on your birthday will shine a spotlight on your career and it may well be that by this time next year you will be in a completely different line of work. Ask yourself what kind of job would bring you true satisfaction – then go for it.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

A financial setback may have left you with a bit less money in your pocket but is that such a bad thing? You can be a bit of a spendthrift at times, so maybe you should take this as a reminder that cash does not grow on trees.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

You may want to get along with everyone you work with but one particular individual is giving you such a hard time that it may not be possible in their case. You need to get tough with them Taurus or the situation will only get worse.

Story continues below advertisement

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

Saturn’s influence should stop you getting carried away by your own magnificence today but other people will still praise you to the skies, and with good reason. Don’t let what they say go to your head or you’ll regret it later in the week.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

All things are possible for you now, but even so you still need to take other people’s wishes into account, especially on the work front where you don’t yet hold all the cards. There is more you can do with others than you can do on your own.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

If you take a risk over the next 24 hours it could pay off in a big way, but it could just as easily lead to a massive loss, so think before you act and do what you so rarely do – proceed with caution! It’s really not that hard Leo.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

By all means find a quiet place where you can be alone with your thoughts for a while. There is so much chatter in your life at the moment that your senses are suffering from overload. Find ways to escape the chaos and confusion.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

If you say one thing in public while believing something different in private you could leave yourself open to charges of hypocrisy, or worse. Don’t tell people what you think they want to hear – tell them the truth as you see it.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

It’s good that you are cautious by nature but today’s sun-Saturn link could make you so careful in what you say and do that you get nothing worthwhile either said or done! Remember, you are a free-born human being, so be free in word and deed.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

If a creative project hits a wall today don’t try to force your way past it. Take it as a sign from the cosmos that you need to stand back for a while and give yourself time to think it through. It could be that changes are needed.

Story continues below advertisement

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

You are not the sort to put profit before principle and that’s good because someone will try to tempt you today. Your reputation means more to you than a few extra dollars, so tell them to find someone else to corrupt. Self-respect is everything.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

What other people expect of you is of no importance – the only thing that matters is what you expect of yourself. What you are about to do may make you unpopular with the powers that be but that won’t worry you. It means you are doing something right.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Something you thought would make your life more exciting has begun to lose its lustre, and hopefully that will remind you that just because something is shiny and new does not mean it is valuable or worthwhile. All that glitters is not gold.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com