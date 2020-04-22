Your daily horoscope: April 22

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Your mind will be opened to new possibilities this year and once you have a better understanding of what you can do there will be no stopping you. It may not be true to say that there are no limits, but your limits are way beyond average.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

There is no need for false modesty: you are who you are and who you are is very good, and in some areas you are the best. Remember, if a job is worth doing it is worth getting paid for – and you can command a higher price than most.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

The approaching new moon in your sign indicates great things if you are the kind of Taurus who knows how to take a calculated risk. Also, as your staying power is legendary you will still be hanging in there long after your rivals have given up.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

Others may be of the opinion that you don’t know what you are talking about but you can deal with that quite easily by ignoring them. Seek out people who share your beliefs, your values and your ambitions. The rest of the world doesn’t matter.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

Don’t listen to the doom-mongers, listen to what your inner voice is trying to tell you. The message it wants to get through to your conscious mind is that if you have faith in yourself, and the benevolence of the universe, everything will work out just fine.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

One or two minor things may go wrong today and tomorrow but on the whole you are still moving in the right direction, so don’t let little things throw you off your stride. This is not a time for worrying, this is a time for taking action.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

A friendship that has been going through some trying times can and must be rescued. The approaching new moon will remind you of the many things you have in common, and before you know it you will be the best of buddies again.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Money matters should go well for you now and if you are looking to either pay off your debts or build up capital you could be a very happy Libra by the end of the week. But if someone asks you for a loan you must turn them down.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

You need to sell yourself more Scorpio. You may have all the talent in the world but unless you are prepared to put yourself out there in the marketplace you will have only limited success. Promote yourself, especially online, every chance you get.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

Anyone who tries to convince you that you should rein in your ambitions must be told in no uncertain terms where to get off. There is nothing you cannot do if you put your mind to it, so use your head and then get ahead – far ahead.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Although you would prefer to be on good terms with everyone it simply won’t be possible over the next few days, simply because some of the people you deal with will be extremely jealous of your success and won’t be able to hide their feelings. That’s life.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

Because you are so good with words you usually get your way in most things, but the upcoming new moon warns you must talk less and listen more, especially on the home front where you may not be fully clued in as to what’s been going on.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

If your confidence has been on the wane of late then it will bounce back over the next few days. Cosmic activity in one of the more positive areas of your chart will boost your self-belief – maybe a little too much in some people’s opinions!

