Your daily horoscope: April 22, 2024

HOROSCOPES IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Common sense is not nearly as common as it should be, so make a conscious effort over the coming year to clear your mind of silly ideas and focus only on what has to be true. If you can do that you will be one up on everyone else!

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

That sense of urgency you feel is an illusion brought about by mind planet Mercury moving retrograde through your sign. There is no need to rush and there is no reason to believe that everything is about to fall down around your ears. Calm down and slow down.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

The planets warn there could be a flaw in your plans, the kind you cannot afford to ignore. Make it your No. 1 priority as the new week begins to check and double check the details of what you are working on. You can’t be too careful.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

What you hear from a friend today may be concerning but do you really believe it? A little bit of serious thought will reveal that they don’t know half as much as they claim to know, so do your own research and draw your own conclusions.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

The more colleagues say you must step up your game and take more risks the more you should ignore them and carry on in your own sweet way. They either don’t know what they are talking about or are deliberately trying to get you to fail.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

If you change something for the sake of it today you will have to change it back again not long after Mercury ends its retrograde phase on the 25th. Stick with what you know and trust and don’t be too adventurous, at least for now.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

As Mercury, your ruler, edges towards the end of its retrograde phase you will come to realize that something you thought was true was actually a misunderstanding or maybe even a lie. Don’t hold grudges though – use your energy in more positive ways.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Compromise is a must over the next few days. It does not matter how convinced you may be that you are right and your rivals are wrong, the planets insist you look for solutions that everyone can agree on. You will benefit more in the long-term.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

You may believe you have covered every possible angle in your planning but it will become clear today that there was a blank spot in your thinking and you have missed something of huge importance. Don’t panic though – there is still time to put it right.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

You don’t want to be constantly at war with people who look at life from a different perspective, so put on your peacemaker’s hat today and strive to lower the temperature a bit both at home and at work. Agree to disagree and leave it at that.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

If you are involved in a deal of some kind make sure you have ALL the facts and figures to hand, because if you leave out even the smallest of details it could scupper your plans. If possible, put off finalizing anything until the end of the week.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

You would like to trust a friend or colleague to do what you ask of them but the planets warn you need to watch them closely or they could make a mess of it – and if that happens you will spend the rest of the week cleaning it up.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

You may think you know what drives the people around you but there is a danger you have got the wrong end of the stick and what they do over the next few days will utterly confuse you. If you want to know what motivates them, try asking!

