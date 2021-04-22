Your daily horoscope: April 22

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Make alliances with people who have more experience than you. You may be pretty good at getting things done on your own but your birthday chart urges you to find ways to blend your talents with other people’s skills. Together you’ll be unbeatable.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Your no-nonsense attitude will get things done today but you need to recognize that not everyone shares your levels of energy and enthusiasm. It may annoy you that some people are more laidback than you but bullying them won’t get things done quicker.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

It won’t bother you too much today if things start going wrong all around you – in fact you may actually enjoy the chaos and confusion. You are such a self-disciplined person that every now and again it feels good to let things spiral out of control!

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

Try not to get too attached to material things over the next few days. Even if you are the sort of Gemini who enjoys luxury living you could find that expensive trinkets no longer cut it for you. Feelings are always more important than finances.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

You may be tempted to throw out everything and start again from scratch, and it’s certainly not a bad idea, but isolate those few things that are of genuine importance to you first. It could save you from having to try to get them back later.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

It’s quite possible that your emotions will get the better of you today and you say things you later regret. But don’t regret them too much because most of what you say will be true. Let others know you’re not easily fooled by their deceptions.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

A great many things are going well in your life – so why are you focusing on the one or two minor issues that have been going badly? Maybe if you were not such a perfectionist they would not bother you so much. No one’s perfect Virgo, not even you!

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

The pace of life career-wise is about to pick up and for that reason you need to adjust the way you deal with people on the work front. Keep telling yourself that everyone really is trying to do their best, despite the opposite appearing to be true.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

Leave your inhibitions behind you. Go where you want to go and do what you want to do. Will other people complain? Of course they will, but that won’t bother you. Your Scorpio hide is way too thick to let others’ negative feelings get through to you.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

You don’t have to do everything yourself, nor should you want to. You already have several balls in the air and you really don’t need to add any more, not unless you enjoy dropping them all and making a fool of yourself. Keep it simple Sag.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

You are strongly advised to ignore any and all dramas today, be they in your personal life or in your work. Some people will make things look a lot worse than they are, simply to provoke a reaction from you. Don’t fall for that kind of nonsense.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

You don’t lack for good ideas but you do seem to lack for the right opportunities to make use of them. Maybe you are expecting too much. Maybe you want everything to be perfect before you get started. But perfection will never be possible, so start now.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Loved ones have some serious issues to deal with at the moment, so don’t expect too much of them. If they seem distant it’s because their minds are fully taken up with some kind of crisis. How can you help? You can stay out of their way.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com