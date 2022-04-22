Taurus.

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

You need to bring a half-finished project to a quick conclusion, because there will be more exciting opportunities coming your way over the year ahead. Get it done now, while the urge is upon you, then move on swiftly to whatever comes next.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

The fact that someone has betrayed your trust annoys you, of course, but now it is done there is not much point getting angry about it. Your next course of action is clear: Cut them out of your life and resolve never to let them back in.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

Now that the sun is moving through your sign it won’t be long before you realize that so many of the things you’ve been worrying about are simply not worth the effort. The only thing to fear is fear itself. Live by that motto from now on.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

What occurs today and over the weekend will lift a great weight from your shoulders, but if you know yourself as well as you think you do you will recognize that weight was largely a creation of your own imagination. Life has always been good to you.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

It would be so easy to fall into the habit of letting other people make decisions for you, but it would also be a mistake. The more you rely on friends and colleagues now the more power they will have over you later on. Stay in control.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

It should by now by obvious that a decision you made a few weeks ago was not only wrong but also dangerous. There is still time to reverse that decision but you have got to be quick, because after today the consequences may be unavoidable.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

An issue that seemed so important just a few days ago now looks ridiculously trivial and you will wonder how you managed to be so easily fooled. Maybe it’s because, like most people, you have a tendency to believe bad news while ignoring the good news.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

An obstacle that has been blocking your path for some time will be easier to remove as from today but you must give it some thought before shoving it aside. Yes, it’s been holding you back but it’s also been keeping certain people at a safe distance!

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

Everyone knows you have strong opinions about certain issues, which is why many people think twice before taking you on, but a rival is determined to challenge your views. Make sure you’ve got your facts straight, because opinions alone won’t be enough.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

It seems like everyone and their dog is giving you advice at the moment and it’s all rather confusing. Shut yourself away for an hour or three so you can sort out your issues in solitude. Cut out the chat and listen only to your inner voice.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Someone who has always been there for you in the past now seems to be hard to reach but that does not mean they no longer care for you. Most likely they have issues of their own that need to be dealt with, so give them some space.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

Your perspective on certain issues has changed a lot in recent weeks and for someone like you, with very fixed opinions, that’s no mean achievement. Just make sure your new opinions remain flexible, because you may have to change them again very soon.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Your suspicions about a certain individual were clearly misplaced but you don’t need to feel guilty about it. Your problem Pisces is not that you are too suspicious but that you are often too trusting. It’s always wise to question other people’s motives.

