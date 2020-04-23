Your daily horoscope: April 23

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

A new moon on your birthday is a promise from the universe that if you have the courage to change your lifestyle in serious ways the rewards will be huge. Always be positive, always be helpful, and always believe that you were born to do good.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Today’s new moon in the money area of your chart promises good news regarding your finances. You may or may not end up rich but you will certainly be worth more over the next few weeks than you have been worth in recent months.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

Lady Luck is very much on your side at the moment and with a powerful new moon in your sign you can expect some rather pleasing things to occur. Let your feelings inform you but don’t let them control you. Be rational in everything you do.

Story continues below advertisement

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

You cannot continue to run away from a problem of some kind. The time has come to deal with the matter once and for all, even if it is emotionally painful for you. Chances are it won’t be anywhere near as traumatic as you had feared.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

Some people believe you can sweep unpleasant facts under the carpet and forget about them, but you know they will pop up again when least expected, so face up to whatever problem is causing you anxiety and find creative ways to resolve it.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

Today’s new moon points to big gains on the career front in the very near future. If you are the kind of Leo who wants to move up in the world you will find yourself in situations that allow it to happen – but the effort must come from you.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Anyone who does not want to hear the truth today had best stay out of your way, because you are in one of those moods where you insist that everyone knows what is going on, whether they want to know or not. It’s for their own benefit, of course.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

If you focus too much on minor events today you could miss the big event that is destined to change your life in major ways. Also, there may be more going on than the powers that be are prepared to admit, so keep your eyes open and keep thinking.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

Cosmic activity in your opposite sign suggests that your interests will be best served by joining forces with people who share your aims and ambitions. Whether you like them on a personal level is irrelevant – what matters is that you can help each other.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

Once again you have been putting off a difficult task in the hope that it might somehow go away, but deep down you know that isn’t going to happen. Get your act together and get busy doing the little things that will lead to big, and beneficial, changes.

Story continues below advertisement

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

So many things seem to be coming easy to you now that you may wonder if there is some sort of catch. But according to the planets you are very much in “the zone” at the moment, physically, mentally and emotionally, so enjoy your good fortune.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

You may prefer to avoid any kind of domestic disharmony but today’s new moon makes this a good time to confront loved ones with your suspicions. Most likely you will find they had no idea you were so worried – and now they can help you.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

There are so many interesting things going on in your world at the moment that you could easily find yourself pulled away from what desperately needs to be done. Divide your day into two sections: work hours and play hours. And don’t mix them!

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com