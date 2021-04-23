Your daily horoscope: April 23

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

A new friendship or group association will bring new ways to make money and new opportunities to raise your profile. Don’t be afraid to deal with people who seem a bit strange or other-worldly. They’re the ones you can really learn from.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

You are who you are for a reason, so don’t try to become someone else – it won’t work. As Mars, your ruler, changes signs today you may find you are a lot more sensitive to criticism, but that does not mean you have to respond to it.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

As from today you will no longer be quite so reticent about your aims and ambitions. You want others to know what you are up to, and you also want others to know what you expect from them – and what will happen if they don’t deliver!

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

You will have to make some tough decisions over the next few days and you won’t be able to please everyone. The most important thing, of course, is that you please yourself, as your wellbeing is the foundation on which everything else is built.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

With Mars moving into your sign you may feel you can change the world, but you need to be sensible about it. You can do a lot on your own but you will accomplish more if you join forces with people who share your ambitions. Start working together today.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

You will need to work extra hard today to get people on your side and to convince them that what you do for your own benefit is good for them as well. Is there something you can do to back up your words with actions? Then do it, quickly.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Don’t waste time trying to analyze every move you make. Sometimes you get so caught up in explaining yourself that you don’t actually do very much and that could be a serious issue today. Move quickly and reflect on what you’ve done later – much later!

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

As Mars moves into the career area of your chart today you won’t find it hard to assert yourself. But even so, some people will be immune to both your charms and your authority. Don’t make an issue of it. You don’t need everyone on your side to succeed.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

You may be cautious by nature but with Mars moving into one of the more daring areas of your chart your adventurous side will come to the fore over the next few days. You may even take the kind of risks you tell others they should avoid.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

Make sure those you deal with on a day-to-day basis know what it is you need. The more open and honest you are with them about the direction you want your life to move in the more sympathetic they will be. They may even offer to help.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

The more others rave about something that excites them today the more bemused you will be. What’s the big deal? Why all the fuss? Most likely there is a gulf between you because they are operating on an emotional level while you favour logic.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

Refuse to settle for second best and make sure everyone you have dealings with, on the work front especially, knows you expect perfection not only of yourself but of them as well. You won’t get it, of course, but it will force them to raise their game.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

As Mars moves into your fellow Water sign of Cancer today you can and you must be more dynamic in the way you deal with people. Don’t ask for permission when you don’t have to – just get on and do what you know to be right.

